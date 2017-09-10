Dalai Lama calls for century of peace during Northern Ireland visit BelfastTelegraph.co.uk The Dalai Lama said developed countries are in "crisis" as he urged a greater sense of compassion and love. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/northern-ireland/dalai-lama-calls-for-century-of-peace-during-northern-ireland-visit-36117894.html http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/northern-ireland/article36117893.ece/10ba6/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-478689b6-017d-40c3-b841-483e165afac9_I1.jpg

Email

The Dalai Lama said developed countries are in "crisis" as he urged a greater sense of compassion and love.

The Tibetan spiritual leader called for a century of peace during a visit to Northern Ireland.

He said thinking which led to warfare was outdated - referring to fighting in Burma, Iraq and Syria.

The 82-year-old said: "Our goal should be a century of peace, a century of dialogue based on a sense of oneness of seven billion human beings."

He said there was too much war, fear, distrust and anger. Global warming was a "major disaster".

He added: "We have to work together."

He was in Londonderry as a guest of charity Children in Crossfire.

The Dalai Lama said he was a supporter of Europe: "I am an admirer of the EU."