Nelson Mandela life and times infographic

Nelson Mandela, South Africa's first black president who led the peaceful transition from white-only rule, dies aged 95 after a long illness. The former president led the struggle to replace the apartheid regime of South Africa with a multi-racial democracy.





Unable to view the interactive graphic above? Download the single image version here

See also

Nelson Mandela: Life in pictures

Further reading

Nation mourns its 'father' Mandela

Presidential trio to honour Mandela

Song, dance and tears for Mandela

Peacemaker president united nation

World mourning for Nelson Mandela

Zuma's tribute to 'beloved' Madiba

Five key moments in Mandela's life

Northern Ireland's politicians pay tribute to late leader and statesman

How former South African president influenced Northern Ireland

What they said about Mandela

'Unofficial president of the world'

Mandela: man who saved South Africa

Obituary of ex-South African leader and statesman