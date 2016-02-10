Infantino swipes back at critics of a larger World Cup
FIFA president Gianni Infantino yesterday hit back at European nations who are resistant to the...
Welcome to the week when international football takes another plunge into the realms of such...
Irish Football Association President David Martin says he backs a move to expand the World...
The Irish FA are preparing to bare their teeth against the might of Fifa after being fined and reprimanded yesterday by football's world governing body for their Armistice Day act of remembrance at the Northern Ireland v Azerbaijan World Cup qualifier at Windsor Park.
Former Fifa Vice-President Jim Boyce says he expects the 2018 World Cup to go ahead in Russia despite revelations about a state-sponsored doping programme.
Michael O'Neill has revealed that he will never have a job with more emotional pull than managing Northern Ireland, but has admitted that if a club approaches him in the months ahead he will consider it.
Fifa president Gianni Infantino backed the expansion of the World Cup to include 48 teams, featuring 16 groups of three. Infantino, who replaced disgraced predecessor Sepp Blatter earlier this year, had proposed the expanded competition but had originally suggested...
Irish FA chiefs are staying quiet amid fears Michael O'Neill could follow his top coach Austin MacPhee into a dream ticket appointment by Scotland.
Scotland's interest in Austin MacPhee won't be enough to lure Michael O'Neill to their helm, yet it may be a contributing factor.
Gareth Bale is facing up to sitting out Wales' crucial World Cup qualifier in Dublin in March after it emerged that his injury could require a longer lay-off than the initial prognosis.
Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill has revealed that preparations for the World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan in June are already under way - and the trip will be Group C's greatest challenge for his troops.
Northern Ireland have been dealt a huge blow following the news that Paddy McNair will be sidelined until the end of the season.
Liam Boyce confesses he's still desperate to play a part in Northern Ireland's World Cup qualifying campaign following his cameo against Croatia.
Northern Ireland slipped to their first home defeat for more than three years as a classy Croatia side claimed a comfortable victory.
Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis has predicted the race to qualify for Russia will go to the wire. In the skipper's eyes, Group C is too close to call and as second-placed Northern Ireland ramp up their efforts to earn a spot at the next World Cup, Davis said there's no...
Michael O'Neill says he's relieved his players haven't shown signs of a Euro hangover after their heroic exploits in the summer. Northern Ireland stunned and silenced the critics by progressing to the Euro 2016 finals in France and even making the last 16.
Michael O'Neill has admitted he feared for his job after the last World Cup qualifying campaign but now he's focused on guiding Northern Ireland to back to back major tournaments.
Jonny Evans has warned his Northern Ireland team-mates that the road to the World Cup Finals in Russia is about to get more treacherous.
Goalkeeper Michael McGovern says Northern Ireland have matured into a side that can win games against smaller nations and qualify for major tournaments.
Romelu Lukaku helped give his former Everton boss Roberto Martinez a night to remember as Belgium hit eight against Estonia in their World Cup qualifier in Brussels.
Harry Arter wasn't even born the last time the Republic of Ireland won a qualifier away from home against a higher-ranked nation, so the historic nature of Saturday's win in Austria is not something that bears down on the 26-year-old.
Sam Vokes insists Wales are still in the hunt for World Cup qualification despite the Republic of Ireland taking control of their group.
Gareth Southgate wants a decision from the Football Association within the next two weeks about whether he will be England's next manager, with tomorrow's match against Spain at Wembley providing the chance to make himself a dead-cert to be the 15th permanent holder of the...
If Austria are under pressure, without three usual starters and badly in need of three points against the Republic of Ireland, you wouldn't have felt it in their pre-game press conference.
To paraphrase the old Ultravox hit, Vienna means nothing for the Republic of Ireland. No points. No joy. No luck. Bad things happen to visiting Irish teams with six defeats and a draw from seven visits. The most recent defeats, 1995 and 2013, effectively spelled the end for...
Wales manager Chris Coleman has declared Aaron Ramsey ready for World Cup action after confirming the Arsenal midfielder will start tonight's crunch qualifier against Serbia.
Interim England boss Gareth Southgate refused to comment on whether he will become the permanent manager of the national side after a 3-0 victory over Scotland at Wembley.
Serge Gnabry hit a hat-trick as Germany maintained their 100% record at the top of European World Cup Qualifying Group C with an 8-0 thrashing of San Marino in Serravalle.
Don't look over your shoulder Germany, Northern Ireland are coming for you! It's happening again, isn't it. You wait 30 years for a major tournament and then two come at once.
Northern Ireland fans were left singing in the rain after seeing their heroes coast to victory at the National Stadium last night. It has been a memorable year for the Green and White Army and the 4-0 success over Azerbaijan could be pivotal, as they look to book a place in the...
Michael O'Neill hailed a stunning performance from his Northern Ireland side after a 4-0 thrashing of Azerbaijan catapulted his boys into second place in World Cup qualifying Group C.
Wounded warrior Chris Brunt completed a dream international comeback as dominant Northern Ireland moved into second place in Group C with a comprehensive victory over Azerbaijan at Windsor Park last night.
