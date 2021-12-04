5 reasons why you should invest in postgraduate study for your employees

By providing them with the right development opportunities, you can allow your team to grow their skillset and thrive in the workplace.

Regardless of what sector your business operates in, equipping your team with the training and skills they need can help build the confidence, engagement and loyalty of your future leaders. Not only that, but it is also a reliable way to respond to changes in the market during times of significant sectoral and economic change and develop the organisation.

Once you understand what courses would be applicable and beneficial for your team, the next step is finding the right place for them to conduct their studies. Ulster University offers an extensive range of training solutions for businesses and is the most popular NI university for postgraduate study.

The university’s strong collaboration with industry is reflected in their dynamic course portfolio, cutting edge research and world-class facilities. A wide range of corporate partnerships also allows the university to work directly alongside businesses to keep a finger on the pulse and provide the best possible upskilling solutions.

Ulster University

1. Retain and nurture your top talent

Nurturing your talent will result in a positive impact on your company by creating an engaged and committed workforce. The effect it can have on your business’ reputation shouldn’t be overlooked either, as prospective new hires could potentially gravitate more towards employers that are known known for holding onto staff.

As well as those benefits that can be difficult to measure in terms of your bottom line, it can also reduce your labour turnover and recruitment costs.

2. Bolster employee confidence

In terms of how your employees can better contribute towards the business, confidence can be an incredibly effective tool. Not only being confident in their skillset being strong enough to be as productive as possible, but also confident that their employer is willing to invest in their development.

Ulster University’s postgraduate courses will support your employees in developing new skills to help fill the skills gaps identified within your organisation. This will boost their confidence and help you better achieve business goals.

3. Boost your benefits offering

Knowing that postgraduate study opportunities are offered as part of your continuing professional development programme will demonstrate to your employees that you care about your workforce and that you want them to progress and succeed within your company.

Similarly to having a reputation for investing in your staff, including postgraduate studies as part of the long-term plan can make a job offer more lucrative for the new hire.

4. Strengthen your succession plan

Helping to develop your employees' skills, knowledge and confidence will ensure a pipeline of talent for your organisation’s future. Supporting your team’s desire to improve their skillset and build a career can show the level of consideration you are putting not only in your staff, but in the long-term future of your business.

On top of the confidence boost this can naturally provide, it can also help develop potential leaders within your company.

5. Cover all the bases

While the right course for your staff will vary depending on the sector your business operates in as well as the demands of their individual roles, the list of options available is a considerably long one. Exploring what is available can not only help you find something you have already been considering, but could also lead to a potentially relevant course for another team that you hadn’t yet thought of.

Ulster University has over 300 industry-led courses available, covering a wide range of disciplines from specialist skills to business leadership and everything in between. To see the full postgraduate prospectus, click here.

Why Ulster University?

The immediate implementation of skills and expertise is at the heart of the learning experience we deliver. Each of the university’s four faculties work with employers and awarding bodies to develop the curriculum and have achieved extensive accreditation from a range of professional bodies across their entire suite of programmes.

The courses at Ulster University offer maximum flexibility through several available study levels including short courses, Continuing Professional Development (CPD) programmes, Certificates, Diplomas and Masters, as well as multiple study modes including full-time, part-time and distance learning. This means your employees can choose the most suitable study programme for them, ensuring it is manageable and will fit around their personal and professional commitments.

Ulster University can also develop tailored postgraduate study solutions for your business to help meet your training objectives. Talk to the team and email postgradstudy@ulster.ac.uk. For more information on postgraduate study at Ulster University visit the website here.