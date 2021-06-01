Are you at risk of Northern Ireland’s most common genetic condition?

It’s tricky to say and impossible to spell. Yet, haemochromatosis is Northern Ireland’s most common genetic condition. About 1 in 113 people locally are affected. Although it is commonplace, the condition is rarely diagnosed. The symptoms can be vague and readily confused for general tiredness and fatigue.

Untreated, the condition can lead to iron overload, where the body is unable to process excess iron. Excess iron is extremely toxic. Genetic haemochromatosis can cause liver disease, cancer, heart disease, chronic fatigue, diabetes, severe joint pain, sexual health issues and neurological issues. It can affect men and women at any age, but is typically diagnosed when people reach their 50s or 60s.

Early diagnosis saves lives. And every diagnosis starts with public awareness.

So, for World Haemochromatosis Week (June 1-7) we spoke with three people about their experiences of iron overload.

Anna, from Strabane

Anna was just 24 when she noticed that she was feeling tired all the time. While genetic haemochromatosis may be rarely diagnosed, she explains that “it’s real for me.”

Sarah, from Derry

Sarah was diagnosed when she was just a teenager.

“I was diagnosed with genetic haemochromatosis at the age of 18 following a routine blood test,” she explains. “I’d been having pains in my joints, fatigue and pain in my side which was mistaken for appendicitis.”

Sarah had never heard of the condition before her diagnosis.

“At first I didn’t even know how to say it!” she explains. “I had heard of people having low iron before, but never too much iron. Once I started reading up on the condition it felt like a weight had been lifted off my shoulders and everything fell into place.

“Since my diagnosis, I’ve heard genetic haemochromatosis described as the ‘Celtic Curse’ due to how common it is in Ireland, Scotland and Northern England. But up until then I had no idea about it, let alone how common it is here.”

Thankfully, Sarah is now able to manage her condition.

“When I was first diagnosed, I had to have weekly treatment to get my iron to normal levels,” she states. “Now I have maintenance treatments much less often. The treatment I have is venesection, which is basically the same as donating blood. It doesn’t hurt and helps keep my iron levels in check.

“The condition is quite unknown, so if you think your symptoms match up, speak to your GP about your worries. Or contact the Haemochromatosis charity, they have a free advice line and loads of information on their website. I spent quite a long time trying to find out why I was experiencing the symptoms I had – at one point I was worried that it was all in my head. I think if there had been more awareness of the condition this wouldn’t be the case.”

Debbie, from Belfast

For Debbie, it was long-lasting fatigue and joint pain that prompted her to visit her GP.

“I was diagnosed around 18 months ago, following joint pain in my hips, shoulders and hands,” she explains. “Since my diagnosis, I have also found out that my grandfather died of liver cancer, which can be caused by untreated genetic haemochromatosis.

“My fatigue was so bad that I went to the GP and asked for my iron levels to be checked. I assumed that my iron levels were too low, and that something like anaemia was to blame for me feeling so tired. It’s been a long and at times frustrating journey, but I’m lucky that I now have an answer and I am receiving treatment.

“My iron levels are nearly at maintenance level, where I will need venesections as treatment much less often. My liver scan has also shown no damage, which I’m really pleased about. I feel a lot better, but it sometimes feels like a balancing act with other conditions I have too.”

Debbie believes that awareness is key to helping other people across Northern Ireland.

“Before, I didn’t know anyone with haemochromatosis, but now I know lots of people with the disorder!” she explains. “I hadn’t heard of the condition before I was diagnosed, but have since learned that it’s really common in Northern Ireland, which was a surprise.

“My advice for anyone who has symptoms is to get your iron levels tested and not to rely on general blood testing; often iron levels aren’t checked as part of ‘full bloods’ which was confusing. It also helps to do some research before you go to your GP. They might not be fully aware of the symptoms to be able to diagnose you. I definitely think that there should be more awareness of this condition, especially in Northern Ireland.

“For anyone who has recently been diagnosed, I’d recommend joining the Haemochromatosis charity and to ring their helpline. They’re really supportive and understand what you’re going through. Take each day at a time, give yourself recovery time following your treatment. Let’s all work together to help raise awareness of this condition.”

If you are concerned about iron overload, the charity Haemochromatosis UK has an information and advice line 03030 401 102 (weekdays Noon-3pm) or you can email them at helpline@huk.org.uk