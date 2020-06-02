Are you living with cancer or caring for someone who is? Queen's University needs you for a new research study

A new online survey approved by Queen’s University of Belfast’s MHLS Faculty Research Ethics Committee is seeking to identify the impact COVID-19 is having on those living with cancer, pre cancerous conditions and other rare conditions

The support of participants — both patients and carers — will help the University recognise important areas which may help improve service provision for patients and caregivers in the future.

The findings will also offer an insight into how the coronavirus pandemic has affected caregivers and patients with certain medical conditions and will subsequently be presented at scientific conferences and in a paper published in peer-reviewed medical journals, as well as charity events and internal student reports. Complete the survey

Speaking about the purpose of the study Dr Charlene McShane, Lecturer in Cancer Epidemiology said: “Now more than ever, it is important that the voices of patients and caregivers are heard. We hope that by capturing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on patients and their caregivers we will be able to identify ways to help during this challenging time.

“We are particularly interested in hearing from caregivers and patients with cancer, those with a condition that increases their risk of cancer such as MGUS (a blood condition), CIN (a precursor to cervical cancer) or Barrett’s oesophagus (a precursor to oesophageal cancer) and those with rare diseases.

“We intend to share the findings of this survey with healthcare professionals so that they are aware of the issues that are impacting patients, with charities so that they can adapt the services they provide, and with patients and their caregivers so they are aware that they are not alone.”

Participants are also requested to include their email address so that the University can contact them again in September 2020 and in January 2021 to assess how the impact of COVID-19 on patients and carers has evolved over the coming months.

To participate in the study, you will need to complete a short survey based on your own experiences. This survey should take around 20-30 minutes to complete.

To take part in the survey – click here

*All participants must be 18 years or over.