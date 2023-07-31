Belfast to light up the night sky for Cancer Research UK

People across Belfast are being asked to join an illuminating night-time walking event for Cancer Research UK.

Sponsored by Cancer Research UK

Shine Night Walk will take place on Saturday, October 14th. Entries are open now for the 10k event, where participants can choose to raise money for the area of life-saving research closest to their hearts. This includes prostate cancer, breast cancer, bowel cancer, lung cancer, ovarian cancer, brain tumours, children’s cancers and leukaemia. Or they can simply give their backing to Cancer Research UK’s overall work.

Belfast is one of just 17 locations across the UK selected to host a Shine Night Walk in 2023.

The event starts at the City Hall at 7 pm, when participants will take to the city’s streets in a fun and inspirational parade of light that, stride by stride, will help beat cancer.

Passing some of Belfast’s famous landmarks, the route goes past Ulster Museum, Queen Elizabeth II Bridge, and the Albert Memorial Clock.

In Northern Ireland, around 9,800 people are diagnosed with cancer each year.** But, thanks to research, more people than ever across the UK are surviving for ten years or more.

Cancer Research UK spokesperson for Northern Ireland, Jean Walsh, said, “Every day we see the benefits of research we’ve previously funded being realised and that’s down to the generosity and commitment of our incredible fundraisers.

“Last year’s Belfast Shine Night Walk raised a fantastic £96,762, so we’re delighted to be returning to the city. For one night on October 14th, the city’s streets are ours, and we’re going to make it a night to remember. With every step - from the City Hall to the Ulster Museum and beyond - participants will be supporting the work of scientists who are relentlessly striving towards new discoveries and breakthroughs.

“One in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime,*** but all of us can support the research that will beat it. That’s why we hope people across Belfast will grab their glow-in-the-dark accessories, pull on their walking shoes and help us go the distance in the fight against cancer.”

Last year, Cancer Research UK spent over £2 million in Northern Ireland. The research happening right now in Belfast is looking for new ways to treat breast cancer, new ways to prevent oesophageal cancer and new ways to tackle bowel cancer.

By participating in Shine Night Walk, supporters of all abilities can support vital work such as this. Training advice is available on the website. 10k is just over 6 miles and takes between one and a half to three hours to complete. Participants can go at their own pace, from a leisurely stroll to a lively stride or a full-on power walk passing the city’s well-loved landmarks.

Jean added, “it isn’t about being first across the finish line. It’s about helping drive advances in research that could give people more precious time with their loved ones. Cancer Research UK has been at the heart of the progress that has already seen cancer survival in the UK double in the last 50 years, and we’re not stopping now. Together with our supporters in Belfast, we’re working towards a world where everybody can live longer, better lives, free from the fear of this devastating disease.”

People can also shine a light for those affected by cancer by volunteering on the night. From helping to set up the Shine Night Walk course to guiding participants around the city, there are many opportunities to get involved, meet new people and learn new skills.

Sign up between 21st August and 3rd September and claim 30 per cent off the entry fee by using the code SNWAUG23. To enter or volunteer,visit shinewalk.org