We’re delighted to announce that our Travel partner, Travel Department, have been nominated for the first time in the prestigious British Travel Awards 2022 for ‘Best Escorted Group Holiday Travel Company.’

Travel Department are Irish owned and operated, head quartered in Dublin, and have been providing their customers with expertly crafted travel experiences to some of the best destinations in Europe and across the world for nearly 30 years. They have been offering holidays from the UK for over 10 years now and recently expanded to offer their fantastic range of guided group holidays from London Gatwick.

Our team can personally recommend Travel Department as they take care of just about everything on their guided holidays, from planning the itineraries, flights, accommodation, transfers and expert local guides.

From all of us at the Belfast Telegraph and Sunday Life, we hope you’ll vote for Travel Department so they can achieve this incredible accolade in the British Travel Awards!

Vote here and enter for your chance to win a great prize! Simply uncheck ‘I have a UK postcode’ if you live outside the UK.

The British Travel Awards is the largest consumer voted awards programme in the UK travel industry and after two years of absence the ceremony will take place in November 2022 to celebrate the resilience of the travel industry and recognise the best UK travel companies and tour operators.

After a tough couple of years, Travel Department were delighted to welcome back so many of their regular customers and of course, to introduce new customers to their holidays and look forward to continue being a leading providers of guided group holidays.

CEO Sara Zimmerman said: “Travel Department is one of Ireland’s leading travel brands, and while we’ve been in the UK for well over 10 years, we’re only now starting to make our mark. This nomination for the British Travel Awards represents a real milestone for us. It is particularly rewarding for our teams including our guides around the world who work so hard to ensure that every holiday with us is truly memorable."

Travel with Confidence:

Your holiday is a very special time, and Travel Department craft the itineraries to make sure that you get the most enjoyment. The world is continuously changing, and they have been adapting to make sure that they deliver the best experience for you. Their priority is to bring you a wonderful experience safely. So, when you book with Travel Department, you can do so with the knowledge they’ll look after you every step of the way.

Travel Department is Europe’s leading escorted tour operators with nearly 30 years’ experience of crafting beautifully curated, inspirational itineraries to worldwide destinations, all accompanied by expert local guides. They offer a wide range of guided group holidays from City Breaks to Solo Travel to active and adventure holidays (including Walking, Yoga and Photography holidays) with their sister brand, TD active Holidays.

Flights are available from Dublin, Cork and Belfast in Northern Ireland.

The holiday mood is upbeat and friendly making for a fun, inclusive group where everyone feels welcome.

Travel Department’s escorted holidays typically include flights, accommodation, transfers and guided tours. They carefully plan your trip, so you experience the best holiday highlights accompanied by a friendly local guide. With Travel Department you see more!