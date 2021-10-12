BT leading the way in supporting post-Covid economic recovery

Picture shows: (L-R) Colm Higgins, Head of Northern Ireland Technology Centre (NITC) at Queen's University Belfast with Rob Shuter, Chief Executive of BT Enterprise and Paul Murnaghan, Regional Director for BT’s Enterprise division in Northern Ireland celebrating the launch of the new digital testbed at the NITC at Queen’s University.

As we all look back over the last eighteen months, it’s clear that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the economic instability that this has created across Northern Ireland has led to a very challenging environment for many local businesses.

At BT, I am proud that we have played a key role in continuing to keep Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK connected.

As we emerge from Covid, BT Group remains committed to playing a pivotal role in the economic recovery and growth of Northern Ireland. As one of Northern Ireland’s largest investors and employers, we currently support more than 7,200 jobs locally. BT Group has also helped to generate £655 million total GVA in Northern Ireland in the last year as well as being at the forefront of driving technological change, securing the UK’s digital infrastructure with investments of £632m in innovation.

Paul Murnaghan, Regional Director for BT’s Enterprise business in Northern Ireland

Investing in Northern Ireland’s future recovery

BT recently announced a multi-million pound investment in our flagship Belfast office, Riverside Tower, confirming Belfast as a strategic and long-term location for BT in the future. With a capacity for approximately 1,800 colleagues, the new modern building will be completed in 2022 and will provide colleagues with a future-fit workplace to thrive in as we continue to do the best for our customers. In addition to this, BT has also announced an investment of over £2.7 million in establishing a new legal hub in Belfast that will create up to 30 commercial lawyer jobs here over the next four years.

Artist's impression of the new Riverside Tower exterior

As connectivity is more important than ever before, BT Group’s investment in broadband and mobile infrastructure has been and continues to be key to connecting businesses across Northern Ireland and with the rest of the world. Northern Ireland is the most digitally connected region in the UK, with more than half of premises already connected to Openreach’s gigabit capable full fibre broadband.

EE has extensive 4G and 5G mobile coverage, with 86% of NI’s geography covered by 4G and 38 areas set to benefit in 2021. When combined with EE’s expanding 5G mobile network, this digital infrastructure will help drive future economic growth.

Artist's impression of the new Riverside Tower reception

Creating landmark partnerships

As the third largest investor in R&D in the UK, BT is committed to being at the forefront of developing strategic partnerships to benefit local businesses.

I was pleased to welcome Rob Shuter, BT’s CEO for our Enterprise business to Belfast last week to officially launch our partnership with Queen’s University’s Northern Ireland Technology Centre (NITC). Along with our partners, Cisco, we are providing the NITC with an investment of over £100,000. The purpose of the partnership is to build an Industry 4.0 Smart Manufacturing testbed within the NITC environment where, working with local manufacturing businesses, we can jointly identify, test and prove real business outcomes.

We will use this to help to create smarter technologies which will allow factories to become more efficient, productive and less wasteful. We are looking forward to working with the team at NITC and members of the Northern Ireland manufacturing sector in the assessment and adoption of smart and automated technologies to embrace new market opportunities, which will allow local manufacturing businesses to compete on the global stage.

Expanding our presence in Belfast

As one of the UK’s largest cyber security employers, we support thousands of customers in 180 countries worldwide. Every month we protect our customers against 10,000 attacks and block 230 million connections to malware. I am therefore pleased to confirm that BT is extending its Global Network of Cyber Security Operation Centres to Belfast as part of a recent contract win. A new forty seat Cyber Security Operations Centre will be up and running early next year and will be fully integrated with our existing Network Operations Centre to ensure an end-to-end managed service for our customers.

Looking to the future, BT has and will continue to support our customers and employees as they adapt to the ever-changing world around us. Importantly, BT remains committed to our ongoing investments in Northern Ireland, which remains a strategically important region for us, helping to sustain jobs and support and grow the local economy.