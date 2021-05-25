Buying your first home or thinking of self-building? Help is at hand

As property demand continues to rise, so does the demand for simple, clear advice on where to start on the property journey.

If you are dreaming about buying or building your own home but are unsure where to start, AIB’s new Movies and Mortgages Live events are here to help demystify the property process!

With an event for those hoping to buy their first home and another for budding self-builders, Movies and Mortgages Live will be virtually live streamed from the iconic Strand Cinema, Belfast.

As well as having the opportunity to pose questions to a panel of experts during the live shows, you will also get a sneak peek into the homes of local social media stars, all from the comfort of your own home! AIB is also offering you a chance to win a Smart TV during the live stream!

Movies and Mortgages Live

Like any good talk show, Movies and Mortgage Live is fronted by an experienced host with local radio personality Pete Snodden heading up the discussions. Michael McClements, an AIB Mortgage Adviser and one of the stars of the show, says viewers can expect top tips and advice as the panel talk about real life experiences, how to tackle paperwork, managing the financial aspects of the process, and how to work with contractors and advisors.

“There’s a lot of lingo to try and understand when it comes to the property market and people can find that confusing,” Michael explains. “But once you break it down step-by-step, people realise that finding or creating the right home for them can be a very rewarding experience.

“With Movies and Mortgages Live, we will be providing the audience with the most relevant, useful and practical advice to help them move forward with their home ambitions. To do this, we’ve brought together industry insiders who live and breathe the sector every day as well as those who have successfully completed their own home journey. Expect real-life insight without the jargon!”

First Time Buyers

Streaming live on Wednesday, May 26 at 7pm, AIB is rolling out the red carpet to help all aspiring first time buyers.

Pete Snodden will be joined live in the Strand Cinema, Belfast, by local estate agent Olga McAteer, AIB’s mortgage adviser Michael McClements and Conor Hogan, better known as Belfast Food Blogger, who will all be sharing top tips on what to expect when purchasing your first home.

Conor Hogan, best known as Belfast Food Blogger will be sharing his top tips for first time buyers

Budding Self Builders

If you’re planning to build your own home, then be sure to tune in for the live stream of Movies and Mortgages Live on Wednesday, June 2 at 7pm, as AIB and host Pete are joined by award-winning architect and Grand Designs star, Patrick Bradley. The panel will also be joined by social media sensation, Katrina Gallagher, whose self-build Instagram channel ‘PeggySuesCountryHome’ has amassed over 30,000 followers.

Katrina Gallagher, aka PeggySuesCountryHome will share her advice on self-building

Register Now

To register for these free events, go to the Movies and Mortgages Live website. But be quick! The first 40 bookings for each show will receive a deluxe movie snack box delivered straight to their door, courtesy of AIB.