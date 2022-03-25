Calling all first-time buyers! AIB’s Rate My Home Live virtual event is coming to Belfast

AIB has teamed up with an exciting panel of property, sustainability, and design gurus to provide expert advice for people who are taking their first steps towards owning their first home.

Rate My Home Live will be live streamed on Wednesday, March 30 at 7pm from Banana Block community and culture hub in Belfast.

It will see well known architectural designer, Oliver Heath, join local panellists to share practical advice and tips on how being energy efficient in your current or future home can have a positive impact on your health, wellbeing and happiness. Oliver, best known for his appearances on BBC’s DIY SOS and Changing Rooms now specialises in sustainable design and architecture.

“Our lives and homes are undergoing enormous changes right now”, says Oliver, “be it in the rise in energy bills, the desire to meet the challenges of the climate crisis, our agile working situations, and the need to look after our physical and mental wellbeing – our homes are central to all of this.

“Having some clarity on what to look for is essential, and events like this can really help first time buyers understand how to find and create homes fit for the future. I’m really looking forward to sharing my 25 years of industry and personal insight at the event!”

Architectural designer Oliver Heath will be on hand to answer questions at AIB’s ‘Rate My Home Live’ on Wednesday, March 30 at 7pm.

Hosted by local comedian and TikTok star Serena Terry, AKA Mammy Banter, Oliver will be joined by interior designer Paul Moneypenny, a former star of BBC’s Interior Design Masters, and local homeowner Joey McCauley from Antrim, who has gained a huge following on Instagram with her colourful home transformation and thrifty DIY tips.

Northern Irish influencer Joey McCauley has gained a huge following on her Instagram page after transforming her home using creative and sustainable DIY techniques.

What to expect

Viewers will be able to ask the guests questions on the night from the comfort of their sofas and together the panel will share tips on what to look out for when viewing potential homes, the benefits of energy efficiency and how to make your first house feel like a home.

AIB mortgage adviser Craig Service will also be on hand to demystify the property buying process and share advice on how to get mortgage-ready.

AIB mortgage adviser Craig Service will also be on hand to answer viewer’s questions.

Rate My Home Live is the latest in a series of insightful events from AIB to help customers on their home journeys, and AIB’s Craig Service is excited to be taking part. Craig says, “With the right advice and support, finding and creating your dream home can be a rewarding experience, and we are delighted to help support people on this journey with Rate My Home Live.”

“With such a knowledgeable panel who’ll provide invaluable advice on everything from finding your first home and ‘going green’ to DIY and decorating tips, AIB’s Rate My Home Live is the perfect event for first time buyers.”

To register for the free online event, which will be live streamed on Wednesday, March 30 at 7pm, click here.

Your home may be repossessed if you do not keep up repayments on your mortgage.

Lending criteria, terms and conditions apply. The AIB logo and AIB (NI) are trade marks used under licence by AIB Group (UK) p.l.c. incorporated in Northern Ireland. Registered Office 92 Ann Street, Belfast BT1 3HH. Registered Number NI018800. Authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority.