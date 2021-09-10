Carbon offset: What it means and why it’s so important

It’s likely something you would have heard about before, but carbon offset is a method by which we can try to displace some of the effects caused by greenhouse gases. This is achieved by compensating for carbon dioxide emissions in one location by embarking on projects that make equivalent reductions elsewhere.

The easiest explanation would be to take an example of an individual making a trip on a plane. It’s no secret that this activity will generate carbon dioxide, but at least carbon offsetting offers a means for that person to reduce their net carbon footprint and take some form of action.

By investing in sustainability projects such as wind farms or solar energy, the overall impact can be less than if they had simply embarked on the trip. If you were to think of them as having a carbon footprint of one size at the beginning, the hope is it will have not increased by the end.

While this example shows how one person can seek to reduce their overall carbon footprint, it is also something that companies are investing in on a larger scale. Offsetting emissions created by industrial operations is a step towards them becoming carbon neutral.

Until such a time comes that we see a global reduction of carbon dioxide emissions, carbon offsetting will be a necessary, although temporary, solution. In essence, it is an essential part of combating a worldwide problem that will require a great deal of further action.

At the very least, it is an actionable way for us to address the impact our actions are having on the environment. Far from perfect and certainly not a cure-all, the hope is that it can help spark the further widespread change that is necessary for us to combat climate change.

AXA Ireland is partnering with The Nature Trust and Ecologi as part of their plan to focus on the environment. With that in mind, they plan to offset 100% of carbon emissions produced by all new and existing car customers for one year, at no extra cost.

Carbon offsetting projects

For carbon offsetting to be a success in Ireland, it is crucial that certain standards are met at every stage. Whether it’s planting trees in an area affected by deforestation or funding a renewable energy research project, every step of the process must be carefully mapped out.

For example, planting thousands of trees will balance out against carbon emissions given off elsewhere, be it from large factories or passenger airplanes. This is a positive change, but there are many more factors at play that require a certain level of care and make it a more complex issue than it may seem at first.

Any tree planted must respond well to its environment, and it is absolutely crucial that it remains unharvested if it is to be seen as effective. Carbon sequestration is the process where atmospheric carbon dioxide is stored safely, and trees will only continue to do this for as long as they are alive and healthy!

Being advised to invest in projects that reduce emissions is one thing, but it’s quite another knowing where to start. Thankfully, there are organisations whose commitment in this endeavour has been proven time and time again, letting you feel confident in your choice of who to support.

Organisations such as The Nature Trust and Ecologi are leading the charge for large-scale change. Using a science-based approach they support a range of carbon reduction projects certified at the very highest level by Gold Standard and equivalent.

Even taking that initial step of wanting to learn more is a positive one. As a global effort that puts into perspective the size of the task at hand, there are plenty of ways for us to make a difference at a local level.

Finding projects in your local area or speaking to people in the know will not only help you gain an understanding of what’s at stake, but also help guide you towards doing your part. True change will only come about when further action is taken, but working together is a key part of every stage of what is ultimately a monumental task.

