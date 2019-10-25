Center Parcs have unveiled their festive break schedule

It might not be Christmas just yet, but that doesn’t mean that we can’t get excited about all things festive.

Twinkling Christmas lights, steaming hot chocolate, familiar carols and delicious food, what’s not to love?

If you’re planning a little festive break this year then you may be excited to know that Center Parcs have revealed their hotly anticipated schedule. The festivities start from November 8 and run until January 3. Here’s a little sneak peek at just some of the activities and events that will be taking place in Longford Forest during that time.

Christmas with a difference

Center Parcs are open over the entire festive period which means that you can spend Christmas with your nearest and dearest in a cosy lodge in Longford Forest. You’ll be able to have all your usual Christmas comforts, minus the usual stress that comes with them.

Ditch the apron on Christmas day and enjoy a tasty Christmas dinner cooked for you in one of their restaurants. You can even pre-order a Christmas tree and decorations for your lodge to make the whole experience more magical. Less stress means more quality time with the family curled up in front of the fire.

Visit Santa's woodland workshop

It wouldn’t be Christmas without the big guy in the red suit. This winter, Santa Claus will be setting up his magical woodland workshop in Longford Forest as part of Center Parcs’ Winter Wonderland breaks. Families staying in the village will be able to visit his quaint workshop and meet some of the hard-working elves as they get ready for Christmas.

Boys and girls can say hello to Santa, tell him what’s on their list and even take away a special souvenir photograph to remember their visit. As Santa is very busy at this time of year, parents will need to book their visit to his workshop well in advance of Christmas Eve to avoid disappointment.

Take a traditional carriage ride

Nothing says Christmas like a carriage ride through the snow. This winter, guests will be able to relax and unwind as they are transported through Longford’s picture-perfect forest in a traditional horse and carriage. Families can pre-book online now. It’s sure to be a big hit with little children and big kids alike.

Enjoy a pony ride

If a carriage ride isn’t your thing perhaps your kids would enjoy a festive hack through Longford Forest instead? Suitable for absolute beginners, Center Parcs’ pony ride is the perfect way to introduce your children to the joys of riding in a safe and controlled environment. This activity is recommended for children aged 2-7 years and an accompanying adult will need to walk beside their child during the outing.

Attend a festive teddy bears' picnic

Today’s the day the teddy bears have their picnic, and you can come along too. Choose a favourite teddy and join the Center Parcs team for some special festive songs and stories before following the trail to an impressive teddy bears’ picnic. Every child will receive a new cuddly bear of their own at the end to take home after the event.

Test your brainpower at the big Christmas Quiz

Who can name all of Santa’s reindeer and what is Scrooge’s real name? Test your family’s festive wits at the big Christmas quiz. The questions are all Christmas-themed and a professional quiz master will even be on hand to make sure that everything runs smoothly (and no-one gets a little too competitive).

Rock around the dance floor

Get your skates on because Center Parcs will be holding a Christmas-themed roller disco for the whole family. They supply the skates so all you need to do is dress up in your Christmas best and get ready to boogie. There will even be prizes for the best-dressed guest, so you better pull out all the stops.

Take part in a festive treasure trail

This is a great activity for the whole family. Hop on your bikes and follow the Christmas clues through woodland trails as you work together to solve the puzzles. When you reach the end of the trail, you’ll receive a prize for all your hard work.

Ring in the New Year

The party doesn’t stop at Christmas; On December 31, Center Parcs will be hosting family-friendly New Year’s Eve parties in two of their restaurants. Guests will be treated to a slap-up three course meal followed by music and entertainment. It’s the perfect way to ring in the New Year with the whole family. You can find out more about Center Parcs’ festive schedule here.

Book your Winter Wonderland or festive short break at Center Parcs now.