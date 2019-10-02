Choosing to remortgage? Bank of Ireland UK gives you back control…

From first time buyers to property investors with buy-to-let interests, right through to the existing homeowner who wants to remortgage to get a better deal, Bank of Ireland UK has a host of options to ensure you get one of the best packages in person, over the phone or from the comfort of your own laptop, mobile or tablet….

Statistics show that the remortgage market in Northern Ireland is on the rise, with the number of homeowners choosing to switch lenders up by almost 25% in the first quarter of this year compared to the same period in 2018.

In response to that growth Bank of Ireland UK has fine-tuned a range of remortgaging services to ensure you switch with ease and without the costly add-ons.

It is offering remortgage products with no extra costs to the customer, competitive fixed rates with no product fee, standard legal fees paid (with a solicitor nominated by Bank of Ireland UK) and standard valuation fees paid.

This easy, pain-free process allows you to choose the route you want to take as you swap your current mortgage set-up for a deal that will allow you not only budgeting certainty but the ability to save on upfront costs and the possibility of borrowing additional funds for that long-desired home improvement.

To sum it up, Bank of Ireland UK’s range of fixed monthly payment rates for a set period of time as chosen by you, put you firmly back in the driving seat of your mortgage payments and your overall finances.

If you’re new to the property market, first time buyers’ specialist mortgages at Bank of Ireland UK will make your step onto the housing ladder easy and stress-free and with the return of the 95% mortgage, saving for that much-needed deposit has been made even easier.

With more statistics showing that the new homebuyer market is buoyant (up 11.4% in the first quarter of 2019 compared to the same period last year), Bank of Ireland UK’s deals for first time buyers take the stress out of starting afresh.

And for those with home build ideas, the Self Build Mortgage Packages at Bank of Ireland UK can assist with your grand design by offering finance to help you purchase your site with stage-released funding along the way. Available exclusively in branch, the Self Build Package is the assistance you need to make your own home.

The property investor is also covered at Bank of Ireland UK where first time landlords to experienced investors are catered for through branches, online and on the phone.

No matter what your mortgage needs, Bank of Ireland UK has a package to give you back control.

To find out more visit https://www.bankofirelanduk.com/mortgages/ or call into your local Bank of Ireland UK branch and talk to a qualified mortgage adviser.

According to trade association UK Finance, formerly The Council of Mortgage Lenders