Clipper Round the World Yacht Race: Plain sailing for the businesses of Derry

While the race itself is one of the most demanding physical challenges on earth, the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race presents some incredible opportunities for Derry-Londonderry’s businesses.

As anyone who attended a Derry stopover of the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race would attest, the Walled City knows how to throw a party to remember. Over 120,000 spectators gathered across the city over the festival’s inaugural celebration in 2012, and it was a particularly significant moment in the city’s history as an event designed to unite both sides of the Foyle.

That was merely the start of something special, as 10 years later has only seen it become an increasingly successful occasion for all involved. If Derry truly is Northern Ireland’s ‘Festival City,’ the Clipper Race must be the jewel in its crown.

Ten years of Derry as a host city

The relationship between Derry City and the Clipper Race has only grown deeper in the past 10 years, with records continuing to be broken each and every time it returns. While you only have to talk to someone who has experienced a touch of Derry hospitality to understand what makes it such a special city to visit, the continued success of the yacht race is reflective of how unified a city it is today.

In 2016, the race coinciding with the Foyle Maritime Festival brought with it a £3.5 million boost to the economy as hotel occupancy peaked at a record 97pc. With over 163,000 visitors in the city, a quarter of whom were international, the Clipper Race once again proved to be a phenomenal success for the city.

Records were broken once again when the race returned in 2018, with a whopping 211,000 visitors making their way into the city. More than 32,000 people attended the showcase event alone that year, and overall the race’s attendance has grown by about 83pc between its inaugural visit in 2012 to the most recent festival in 2018.

In terms of a potential investment for tourism in Northern Ireland, the numbers don’t lie. When all visitor, participant and financial figures are put together, it represents a return of investment of £26.09 for every £1 invested by Tourism NI.

There is no reason to believe that upwards curve won’t continue for 2022, and a challenging two years is likely to only whet the appetite of potential visitors to Derry. Celebrating both the 10-year anniversary of this fruitful partnership and the long-awaited return of the Clipper Race after its two-year pause, the excitement levels are building ahead of what is set to be an occasion to remember.

Over the course of nearly 30 years of operating this one-of-a-kind event, the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race provides a unique formula for success. Both for the visitors who attend the event and the local business owners of the host ports, it presents an opportunity to be involved in something truly special.

What to expect for 2022

This year’s Clipper Race started back in 2019, but was paused for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It made its long-awaited return however in March 2022, and will be coming back to Derry during the Foyle Maritime Festival from July 20-24.

Friends, family members, supporters and yacht racing enthusiasts alike are all invited to the Clipper Race FanZone, with an exciting mixture of free events to look forward to. Connecting the race’s 11 yachts and their respective race crews with the wider public, the FanZone will play host to a wide range of experiential sailing opportunities, boat tours, crew talks and much more.

This year’s Foyle Maritime Festival is set to bring out the very best of what Derry has to offer visitors from both near and far over the course of five days. The city’s port will be transformed into a thriving international marina, with an action-packed packed programme of live music, theatre performances, water activities, food stalls and boat tours awaiting all who visit.

The theme this year is ‘What Lies Beneath,’ with marine science, sustainability and protecting our underwater ecosystems a major point of focus. Blending Irish mythology and legend with the ongoing threats our oceans face today, many of this year’s events are as engaging and fun as they are educational and impactful.

