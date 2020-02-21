Community and connections — the glue to an all-star performance

From social media networks to smart home technology and all that lies in between, the internet of things has made the world a much smaller place. It has reconnected friendship groups, helped start businesses and connected family trees around the globe.

Openreach is building a new ultra-fast, ultra-reliable broadband network in Northern Ireland, and has signed a four-year sponsorship deal with Ulster Rugby. It’s a contract that plays on the parallels between both organisations, namely that of community connections.

The link between sport and community is one that is not lost on winger and fullback player Rob Baloucoune. He believes strong community connections can form the backbone to successful futures.

“Ulster Rugby and Openreach have been working together to show the importance of community and being connected to one another which I can really relate to through rugby and at home,” the Enniskillen-born player begins.

“At my home club, Enniskillen Rugby and my old school, Enniskillen Royal Grammar, they have built a strong community with their players, coaches, parents and the local area and that sense of belonging was a huge help to me during my rugby career. They supported me all the way through my journey, encouraging me and creating a strong environment for me to develop my skills as a player and I’m definitely grateful for that.”

According to social media management platform, Hoostsuite, 57% percent of the world’s population is connected to social media alone. That amounts to some 3.5bn users who are building relations internationally every single day.

Together Openreach and Ulster Rugby are connecting all four corners of the province. Openreach is currently rolling out the UK’s fastest ever broadband known as Full Fibre, a 1GB capable broadband, which boasts huge potential for an even faster future. Likewise at Ulster Rugby, the team is connecting with communities here by building stronger bonds with its fans and boosting grassroots rugby to produce the sporting stars of the future.

“Community is very important for all of us at Ulster Rugby,” continues Rob. “We’re aware that we represent the whole province of Ulster, and we really try and build off that support that we get from all of our supporters.”

Beyond the social benefits of broadband, Rob explains that having a better internet connection also contributes to a better performance on the pitch.

He says: “Being connected is extremely important to the team here at Ulster Rugby as we use technology every day when we’re reviewing performances or analysing opposition. Away from rugby, technology also helps me keep in touch through social media and video calls with family and friends, particularly those in Enniskillen when I’m in Belfast. Having the support of my community back home is incredibly encouraging when I’m stepping out onto the pitch at Kingspan Stadium.”

Reflecting on his career to date, the sports professional adds: “So far, my journey at Ulster has been really exciting and although I only took up rugby seven years ago, I’ve been quite lucky to have been involved in some big games already. One that sticks out is the Champions Cup win over Racing 92 at home last season. They were one of the favourites for the competition so to get the win over them was incredible, plus to score a try in that game just topped it off.

“I also was recently brought into the Ireland Six Nations training camp as part of a development group, which was an honour and a great experience, and I’m looking forward to kicking on with the rest of the season now.”

Openreach also spoke with representatives from Rob’s home club, Enniskillen Rugby, about the topic of community and how technology has helped the club to build better connections. From raising the club’s profile and gaining support from the local community to helping the club to recruit new players, the impact that the latest broadband technology has had on the club has been endless. It has helped to solidify the players part in the community and their ability to have a home away from home. Watch for more:

