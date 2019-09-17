Do you have what it takes to work for the Northern Ireland Prison Service?

Do you want to play a part in building a safer community by supporting and challenging people in custody to change?

Do you enjoy being part of a team that can make a real difference?

Do you want to be part of a competent, confident and compassionate organisation?

Then why not join the Northern Ireland Prison Service?

What roles are currently available?

The NIPS is currently recruiting for full-time Custody Prison Officers (CPO).

Where will the roles be based?

CPOs are required to serve in any prison establishment in Northern Ireland throughout their career in the NIPS.

Currently these are: Maghaberry Prison - near Moira, Magilligan Prison - near Limavady & Hydebank Wood College and Female Prison - near Belfast.

What will my responsibilities be?

CPOs are responsible for supporting and challenging people in our care to change. They also perform operational and custodial duties and maintain aspects of order and discipline in a prison.

A full and detailed job description can be found here. You can also find out more on Twitter (@NIPrisons).

What salary is offered for this role?

£21,000 - £26,520 per annum (under review).

The position also attracts a supplementary risk allowance which is currently £2,950 per annum (under review) and a boot allowance of £92.80 per annum.

What will my working hours be?

The CPO shift pattern is based on a 39 hour week.

Will there be training provided?

All candidates successful will be required to complete initial training at the Prison Service College at Hydebank Wood and undertake any other training as required to perform the duties of the post they have been assigned to.

Further information can be found at www.nicsrecruitment.gov.uk

What qualifications do I need to apply for the role?

Applicants must, by the closing date for applications, have 5 GCSEs including English and Mathematics at Grade C or above (or equivalent).

Details on providing relevant or equivalent qualifications can be found at www.nicsrecruitment.gov.uk

When is the closing date for applications?

Completed application forms must be returned no later than 12noon on Friday, September 20 2019.

For more information and to apply, click here.

The Northern Ireland Prison Service: Challenging and supporting people in our care to change