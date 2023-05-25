Don’t miss out on government support to cut your energy bills

THE UK Government has provided unprecedented levels of grants and one-off payments to help with energy bills – alongside more than 40 other support schemes, depending on your circumstances and income – to help with the cost of living.

Sponsored by Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy

Through the Energy Price Guarantee and Energy Bills Support Scheme the government has covered around half of a typical household energy bill this winter, saving about £1,500 by the end of June.

In the summer months less heating is used, but there are still actions you can take to reduce energy consumption.

Information on the support schemes and energy saving tips can be found at gov.uk.

Jayne Pritchard and her children

The Energy Bills Support Scheme along with the Energy Price Guarantee and other government cost of living support schemes have already proved “really helpful” for mum-of-four Jaylene Pritchard.

She lives in North Derbyshire with partner Ben, a market worker, and her children.

Jaylene said: “The children’s school has been extremely accommodating. They’re like family and really couldn’t do any more for us.

“One support scheme that has really helped our family is the Household Support Fund. Heidi Ketton, the school’s Early Help Manager, has been so helpful; she helped our family to fill out the application form so that we could get extra support.”

With the increase in energy bills and cost of living, Jaylene and her family are not the only ones who are finding life tough and who have benefitted from government support.

Heidi added: “We have seen more and more families in the area seek help and many are initially reluctant to admit that they’re struggling.”

In just over a month, she helped 160 families with government cost of living support schemes, and all are appreciative of the extra funds they received. “There is support out there and help to seek it out too,” stressed Heidi.

Check you’re getting all the payments you’re eligible for and take steps now to make sure you are ready for next winter.

YOUR ENERGY BILL – HELP IS AT HAND

The Energy Price Guarantee, which limits the amount you can be charged per unit of gas or electricity, has been extended at the same level until the end of June.

Through the Energy Bills Support Scheme most households have automatically received a £400 discount on their energy bills between October 2022 and March this year.

Those households who did not receive the support automatically, as they do not have a domestic electricity supply, may be eligible to apply for the Energy Bills Support Scheme Alternative Funding until 31 May 2023.

Search ‘energy bills alternative fund’ on gov.uk or call 0808 175 3287 to check your eligibility.

TAKE ACTION NOW

Now is the best time to look at how you can save money on heating costs this coming winter, and there are plenty of little actions you can take immediately to reduce the amount of energy you use. You can...

Reduce boiler flow temperature to save up to £100 a year

Turn appliances off at sockets to save as much as £70 a year

Install an energy efficient shower head to save up to £55 a year

Take shorter showers to save up to £90 a year

Wash clothes at lower temperatures to save up to £40 a year

Switch to energy saving light bulbs to save up to £55 a year

Visit gov.uk helpforhouseholds to find out more.