Think you’ve seen all Northern Ireland has to offer and taken the selfie to prove it?

Discover NI’s vivacious new brand, Embrace a Giant Spirit, is about to unleash a new immersive Northern Ireland that will prove there’s a whole other side that you’ve yet to discover at home.

Sending out a giant message to our overseas visitors, and reminding those who live here of the under-discovered, is an exciting new brand from the thinking heads at Discover NI. It homes in on the landscape, people, passion and history that writes an all-consuming narrative of our rich tourism offering.

Think of it as Northern Ireland but through a different, more enthralling and high definition lens. Known as Embrace a Giant Spirit, the brand allows you to celebrate authentic experiences that connect with the features, faces and fables that give Northern Ireland its enviable character .

And to bring this inviting brand to life, artist Colin Davidson has paired up with Discover NI using the stroke of a brush to create an illustrative logo that he says awakens our entire offering.

Speaking about the brand he said: “It encapsulated the confidence we as people from here have about where we live."

From fishing trips underneath the chalky early morning skies of Portrush, to tours of NI’s most impressive Game of Thrones® backdrops, an awe-inducing cliff edge experience at the Gobbins to a stunning navigation of National Trust property Mount Stewart and its impeccably manicured grounds right through to an emotive Walled City Tour and a delectable Belfast Food Tour, there are many itineraries yet to be explored here.

Catch and Sea is one giant experience that opens up a view of the Causeway coast from the confines of a magical fishing boat tour. Think the imposing Dunluce Castle to the towering cliffs and stunning wildlife that inhabits the area as your backdrop.

CATCH AND SEA

For those who love the drama of a cliff edge, more adrenalin-inducing moments can be found at the Gobbins where a network of walkways and bridges hug the basalt cliff face. Take a 2.5hr tour and open up the geological and geographical masterpiece that is Northern Ireland.

THE GOBBINS

If the indoors is more your choice of tipple, any one of NI’s regal National Trust properties and their surrounding grounds marry history with architecture. Or venture to the elegant Georgian Hillsborough Castle where you can walk in the footsteps of royalty, through plush and lovingly restored State Rooms including the Throne Room, State Drawing Room, Lady Grey’s Study, State Dining Room, Red Room and Stair Hall.

HILLSBOROUGH CASTLE

For an emotive experience, walk Derry’s Walled City where tour guides will open up more than 400 years of history as well as glorious architecture. No matter what the weather in Londonderry, tours will go ahead sensitively unlocking the poignant stories of the city; from Bloody Sunday to the Apprentice Boys, the traditions of the marching season and the famous murals.

And if the latter works up an appetite a Food Tour of Belfast will introduce some pretty spectacular culinary delights to satisfy any palate. From the independent foodie retailers at St George’s Market to the local food and drink producers that make up a truly native menu, there’s a taste of NI waiting to be savoured.

TASTE AND TOUR

Tapping into all the senses, Embrace a Giant Spirit calls on you to present NI through in a new light, one that shares the story of NI and invites the world to be part of the next invigorating chapter.

“We invite you to embrace our giant spirit and to awaken your own...”

