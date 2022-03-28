Enjoy a weekend away in the countryside and head to Royal Hillsborough and Historic Moira

If you are keen to discover award-winning food and taste the finest of local produce, head to the beautiful rural surroundings of Royal Hillsborough and Historic Moira for a trip like no other. You might be surprised what you find!

On the outskirts of Lisburn & Castlereagh, lie two rural villages steeped in history. There are mouth-watering dining destinations and casual fuel stops on offer, as well as a raft of local artisan producers and accommodation options for all budgets. Not to mention the one-of-a-kind experiences you can try. Explore the historic trails, try your hand at gin making or enjoy a whiskey tasting session.

Royal Hillsborough village, located just 12 miles from Belfast City, and Moira, only 18 miles from the capital, are perfectly positioned for fun days out with the family. Catch up with friends, try new experiences or simply escape to somewhere different.

Whether it is your first trip or you've visited Royal Hillsborough and Historic Moira many times before, treat yourself to a getaway and make some new memories.

Ralph’s Moira

Stay

We are creatures of habit, and we often make return visits to hotels or B&B's that we are familiar with and have had a great experience. Now is your chance to try something new.

The accommodation offerings in Royal Hillsborough & Moira range from tranquil countryside getaways, such as Dunhill Cottage, Bay Tree Cottage, Ralph's Moira, to award-winning self-catering cottages, Arthur Street Guest Cottage, in the heart of Hillsborough village. There are also charming country style Airbnb's, like Comber Guest House.

You could stay in a quaint self-catering cottage or try out a luxury county home ideal for indulgent escapes, hidden retreats or a recharging stop off. All are a stone's throw away from local amenities.

Taste

Royal Hillsborough and Moira have many award-winning restaurants to experience. From Wine & Brine, The Stillhouse, Fine, Pretty Mary's in Moira to The Plough, The Hillside, and The Parson's Nose in Royal Hillsborough.

Taste the culinary brilliance of these local chefs. Alternatively, sample the sumptuous delights in the rural coffee shops such as Owl & Pussycat Café, Yellow Door at Hillsborough Castle and The Quirky Bird.

There is real pride amongst the local cafes, bars, and restaurants, evident through the various industry awards they have achieved. Various restaurants focus on seasonal menus and sourcing local produce. Whilst local bars and establishments have put their experience and knowledge into creating their own brews, from beers, to gin and vodka.

Ispini Charcuterie

Explore

For a chance to explore the areas or for keen walkers, there are beautiful natural forest walks, along with the stunning grounds of the Hillsborough Castle Gardens and Moira Demesne.

Take a tour of Hinch Distillery, located on the grounds of Killaney Estate or head to the Kilwarlin Moravian Church for a slower historic pace. You can also book a tour around the Ulster Aviation Society, to see first-hand its collection of aircraft.

Producers

Are you a food lover? Keen to discover and sample some of Northern Ireland's best home-grown produce? Then Royal Hillsborough and Historic Moira have some great treats for your palette.

Several makers and doers have embraced their local surroundings and created wonderful food and drink products. From speciality charcuterie meats by ISPINI Charcuterie Deli, to homemade shortbread bakers such as Iconic Biscuits and whiskey makers like Hinch Distillery.

The local eateries also support local producers and encase many into their delicious menu options.

Hinch Distillery

Plan

To spark some ideas for your next getaway, Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council has created a range of bespoke itineraries.

The itineraries incorporate something for everyone, encompassing the four main areas, Stay, Taste, Explore and Producers.

Here are two great itineraries that might help inspire your next trip:

Historic Day Trip – Start your day with a homemade breakfast, baked treat, or coffee from one of the many cafes in Royal Hillsborough. Make your way to the top of Royal Hillsborough Main Street to tour Hillsborough Castle. Take a break for lunch at one of the local eateries within walking distance to finish off your afternoon. Or book in for a tour around the Ulster Aviation Society before you head home.

Secluded Romantic Stay – Nestle into a cosy countryside self-catering cottage in Royal Hillsborough or Moira. Or, stay at a luxury guest house; there are lots of accommodation options on offer! Go for a relaxing walk around Hillsborough Forest Park or Moira Demesne, followed by a fun afternoon or evening of cocktail making, gin tasting or a whiskey tour at a local distillery. Choose from Hinch Distillery or The Still House for an experience to remember.

Click here for an easy to navigate webpage that will help you plan your next day trip, staycation, or adventure.

This brand-new tourism programme supported by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council aims to boost local tourism and hospitality with this new initiative. Funded by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) through its Rural Tourism Collaborative Experience (RTCE).