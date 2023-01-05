Experience a Vietnam holiday in 2023

Are you looking for an adventure of a lifetime? Vietnam is wonderfully diverse and offers the perfect combination of culture, history, breathtaking landscapes, vibrant cities and bustling markets. Keep on reading and find out what you can expect on a Vietnam holiday.

Sail Ha Long Bay

A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Ha Long Bay which means "descending dragon" is one of the most stunning places in the world. The best way to experience this is to take a cruise and sail on a traditional wooden junk boat, where you can see thousands of limestone mountains dotting the seascape, and some of these islands have small alcoves with sandy beaches where it is possible to swim.

Explore the Cu Chi Tunnels

These were the tunnels which the Viet Cong used during the Vietnam War. The tunnels are more than 250 km long and three levels deep. At the time of their construction, they were an unparalleled engineering marvel, and today the remaining tunnels have been restored to allow tourists to get a unique experience as to what underground life was like.

Visit incredible cities

In the Imperial City of Hue, the former capital of Vietnam, you’ll find a complex of palaces, temples and monuments; where the architecture was based on The Forbidden City in Beijing. In the coastal city of Hoi An, the charming old town can easily be explored by foot and it’s where you'll find the iconic Japanese dragon bridge. The bustling city of Ho Chi Minh, formerly known as Saigon, is home to a range of interesting sights such as the Central Post Office and Saigon Notre Dame Cathedral; a beautiful church built by French colonists. In Vietnam’s capital Hanoi, you’ll find the Mausoleum of the revolutionary leader Ho Chi Minh, which is also the same spot where he read the declaration of Independence in 1945.

Discover The Mekong Delta

The Mekong River flows through several countries, including Cambodia, Laos, Thailand and China, ending in a network of tributaries at one of Vietnam’s most important regions, the Mekong Delta. One of the best ways to experience local life on the delta and to see the rice fields is a bicycle ride. Another highlight is the famous Cai Rang floating market, a wonderful spectacle of traditional boats selling all sorts of exotic produce and goods on the delta.

