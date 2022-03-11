Exploring the Italian Lake District – and win a fantastic holiday for two to Lake Garda

The Italian Lake District is the perfect escape for those looking for a holiday in Italy full of relaxation, beauty and culture, amid a stunning natural backdrop.

From the picturesque scenery to the delicious Italian food and charming town squares. With nearly 25 years’ experience, Travel Department has become a specialist for Italian Lake District holidays, offering a range of guided tours to Lake Garda, Lake Como and Lake Maggiore. All you must do now is decide which lake you'd like to visit first! You’ll never be bored on a trip to this stunning region of Italy, read on and discover the best Italian lakes….

We want to give one lucky person the chance to win a week’s holiday for two people to Lake Garda, Venice and Verona - worth £2,000, departing on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

Enjoy 7 nights discovering the crystal blue waters & pristine shores of Italy’s Lake Garda. Learn about the history of this iconic region from an expert local guide on a half day guided boat tour. During this holiday you’ll also get to explore ancient canals & beautiful architecture on a guided day trip to Venice; and visit the real-life setting of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, the medieval city of Verona.

The prize includes flights from Belfast, transfers, guided tours and half board accommodation.

To be in with a chance to win this fabulous prize simply go here and fill in your details and answer the question. Good luck!

Competition closes midnight Sunday 20 of March 2022, and the winner will be chosen and contacted within 48 hours.

Travel with Confidence:

The world is slowly starting to open again for some well-deserved travel experiences and so the Belfast Telegraph and Travel Department want to help you fall in love with travel again in 2022.

Rest assured when you book with Travel Department you can do so in confidence with their Flexibility Promise. They know how important it is to be flexible now, that’s why if you book any new holiday of 7 nights or less before 14 April 2022 you can change your holiday free of charge, OR cancel and get a voucher with no expiry date, up to 4 weeks before departure.

Lake Garda

Lake Garda is surrounded by luscious green hills to the south and imposing mountains to the north. The landscape is dotted with beautiful lemon groves, vineyards and olive plantations… the perfect setting for a picturesque getaway! One of the highlights of Lake Garda is the unique opportunity to unwind and recuperate by the lake. There are so many charming little towns dotted along the waterfront that to take full advantage of the sightseeing opportunities, we would suggest taking a boat tour around Lake Garda. You can take in the quaint towns of Limone, Malcesine and Riva del Garda easily, giving you a real taste of life by the lakeside. Discover Travel Department’s guided Lake Garda holidays a holiday in Lake Garda provides an opportunity to visit other iconic sights and cities in Italy, such as Venice and Verona.

Lake Como

Similarly, you’ll be bowled over by the natural beauty, ornamental gardens and tranquil atmosphere of Lake Como on a lakeside escape. Lake Como is the perfect location for a laid-back, relaxing retreat. Whether it be enjoying a day along a lakeside beach, exploring some of the region’s stunning gardens or sitting back with a coffee in one of the area’s beautiful cafés, you’ll enjoy a therapeutic atmosphere with mesmerising views. If you wish to explore Lake Como by boat, we suggest you visit the town of Bellagio, the ‘Pearl of Lake Como.’ Enjoy a stroll through the old town centre, do some shopping and admire the villas overlooking the waterfront. As the streets are cobbled and there are some parts where you must walk uphill, so make sure to wear sensible shoes when you explore Bellagio. We also recommend taking a day trip from Lake Como to experience the Bernina Express, a UNESCO World Heritage Railway, which takes you through the Swiss Alps. Experience an escorted holiday in Lake Como and enjoy a relaxing Italian getaway.

Lake Maggiore

Take Travel Department’s Jewels of Lake Maggiore Holiday, this lesser-known Italian gem is a haven of alpine landscapes embellished with lush gardens and sheltered villages, overlooking the shimmering blue waters of the lake. From beautiful scenery to impressive architecture and botanical gardens, there’s no shortage of things to see and do in Lake Maggiore. It's also considered to be a playground for the rich and famous, so you can even keep an eye out for your favourite celebrity while enjoying an ice-cream by the waterfront. While you will undoubtedly be distracted by the magnificent landscape on our lakeside holidays, try to make some time to enjoy the rich culture and intriguing history of the Italian Lake District. History enthusiasts will enjoy exploring quaint medieval villages and the region boasts many attractions of both historical and cultural significance. We suggest taking an excursion to the Borromean Islands, it's a wonderful boat trip and you can visit Isola Bella with its Baroque Palace and Gardens. If you need a break from sightseeing, then why not explore the quaint local shops that line the streets of the charming lakeside towns. The region is also renowned for its glorious food. Authentic Italian pasta, glossy home-grown olives, the freshest Alpine fish and mouth-watering desserts are just some of the dishes on offer.

Lake Orta

We believe a trip to Lake Orta is highly worth a visit. Lake Orta is considered a hidden gem and some of the locals believe it is more beautiful than Lake Maggiore and Lake Como; they even refer to it as “La Cenerentola” or Cinderella. Enjoy the scenic and enchanting town of Orta San Giulio, situated on the shores of Lake Orta. Take a stroll around the cobblestoned streets and relax with a gelato or coffee in the main square of Piazza Motta. You can enjoy a guided excursion to Lake Orta as part of our Jewels of Lake Maggiore holiday.

Are you feeling inspired to explore the Italian Lake District? Find your perfect lakeside getaway, check out Travel Department’s fantastic range of guided holidays to Italy. Their lakeside getaways include return flights, hotel accommodation, transfers and excursions. Our expert local guides will also be available to assist you throughout the tour with recommendations for what to see and do in your leisure time.

