FE Colleges invite businesses in Northern Ireland to apply for Knowledge Transfer Partnerships

Partnerships aim to provide businesses with accessible expertise from local colleges.

Knowledge Transfer Partnerships (KTP) is a UK-wide programme that helps businesses improve their competitiveness and productivity by benefitting from the knowledge, technology and skills found in their local area within universities, colleges, and research organisations.

The six Further Education (FE) colleges in Northern Ireland (SERC, Belfast Met, SWC, SRC, NWRC and NRC) take pride in developing practical KTP projects with local businesses, with specialist expertise in a range of fields, offering professional insights to support growth.

Dr Fergal Tuffy, Technology and Innovation Manager, North West Regional College (NWRC), explains, "the FE colleges of Northern Ireland are currently showcasing our ability to provide accessible and practical KTP projects to businesses in each of our local areas.

"We work closely with businesses across different levels of innovation, and the KTP programme allows us to impact significant, strategic change for businesses, chosen KTP associates and our own teams."

The three essential elements of the programme are:

- Transfer of technology from the knowledge base to the company

- Provision of industry-based training and experience for graduates

- Enhanced levels of research and teaching in the College

The FE colleges can assist with two main types of KTP projects: Technical KTPs and Management KTPs.

Technical KTPs focus specifically on product-based companies to assist with creating a new product or a significant change to an existing product in line with company goals. Technical KTP projects enable transformational improvement and positive change by identifying new innovative ways for business growth through product transformations.

Management KTPs (mKTPs) focus specifically on service-based companies to increase productivity, effectiveness, resilience, and sustainability, as well as improve results through better management practices. They enable transformational improvement and positive change by identifying key, strategic management-based initiatives to increase business effectiveness.

The exact cost of a KTP project depends on the duration of the programme – lasting between one - three years. Costs are shared between the business and Innovate UK, the programme's funders. SMEs contribute 33%, and larger enterprises contribute 50% of funding.

For this investment, your business will gain a KTP associate for the project duration and expertise from academic staff and the college teams. KTP advisers are also available for guidance. Currently, applications have an 85% success rate.

If you would like more information on the programme, click here. From there, you can follow the links to any of the six FE college representatives for the programme, and they will be happy to help.