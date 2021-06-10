From the Blue Lagoon to the Northern Lights: Top things to do in Iceland

With breathtaking landscapes, great shopping and dining, charming people and numerous natural wonders, Iceland is a mesmerising country just waiting to be explored. Check out the top things to do in the Land of Fire and Ice.

Blue Lagoon

About a 40-minute drive from Reykjavik, Iceland’s Blue Lagoon sits in the midst of an inactive lava field and is one of Iceland’s most popular tourist destinations.

In the spirit of the natural geothermal spas and pools found throughout Iceland, the Blue Lagoon is a man-made lagoon which utilises mineral rich geothermal water, said to have the power to heal skin conditions and much more.

If you’re going to experience Iceland in the winter, then the therapeutic water is a very warm welcome! With spa facilities, in-water massages, sauna, steam rooms, café, in-lagoon bars and a high end restaurant you could easily spend hours relaxing here.

Discover Reykjavik, the most northerly capital in the world

With a population of roughly 123,000 people, Reykjavik is one of the world’s smallest capitals, but this doesn’t stop the city from boasting a vibrant nightlife and one of the world’s best art and literature scenes.

There are dozens of unique buildings and churches to visit in Reykjavik such as the Harpa concert hall and Hallgrimskirkja, a modern church. You can also go to the top of Hallgrímskirkja and get a fantastic view of the city.

Reykjavik has an abundance of restaurants offering traditional Icelandic dishes and modern cuisine. Although Iceland has a reputation for being expensive, you can save some pennies on your drinks by going to bars that offer Happy Hour.

Golden Circle Tour

The Golden Circle is a popular tourist route which takes in a number of Iceland’s famous sites. Thingvellir National Park, roughly translated, means Parliament Plains and from approximately 930AD until 1798 this was home to Iceland’s political meetings and trial sites.

The Geyser fields in the valley of Haukadalur are absolutely fascinating and were the first of their kind known to the world prior to the discovery of those in America and New Zealand. The water beneath the surface boils to 100 degrees Celsius before erupting in spectacular fashion out of a hole in the ground’s surface. This process repeats itself every 10 minutes or so and is a great place to set up a photo or video opportunity.

Along the way you’ll also see Gullfoss, which means ‘Golden Waterfall’ in Icelandic. It is considered to be one of the top waterfalls to see in the world.

Northern Lights

Although sightings of the Northern Lights are never guaranteed, if you visit Iceland between October and April you stand a good chance.

Usually if you go on a Northern Lights excursion, you will be driven outside of the city to a secluded location, free of any light pollution and learn the science of the Northern Lights from your guide.

The Northern Lights is one of the most captivating shows on earth and it's an unforgettable experience to enjoy the spectacle in the darkness of the Icelandic wilderness.

Experience magical Iceland this year or in 2022 with Travel Department. See incredible natural wonders, explore the exciting city of Reykjavik and learn about the unique Icelandic culture. Plus, up until June 11, 2021 any new bookings made can be changed for free or you can swap your deposit for a voucher that has no expiry date. Book with Confidence - Flexibility Guaranteed.