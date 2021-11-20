Getting more Va Va Voom from your vacuum

Laura de Barra, bestselling author of Gaff Goddess and new book Décor Galore, gives her advice on how to choose the right vacuum cleaner for your home.

Buying a new vacuum can feel quite daunting. We are bombarded with so many options, jargon and info that it can be hard to know if we are truly making the right choice for us. My best advice is to have a list of non-negotiables, needs and wants before shopping. This will always lead to a match made in heaven and one that will last.

Grab a pen and a piece of paper and let’s take a meauxment to learn about what you should consider before you buy:

People

Our first port of call is the people in the home. Note the users, as well as the people or pets being cleaned up after. This will lead you to your corded or cordless decision. Cordless vacuums are so popular as they are easy-to-store and easy-to-use, and don’t require much bending down, dragging or pulling. They are a great match for multiple users and all styles of properties as they make stairs, upholstery and even the car a doddle.

If someone in your home has allergies, you should be considering HEPA filters and specific anti-allergy models. Be sure to check how the dust tank and filters need to be cleaned. Some will require more work and others can actually just release dust back into the room during cleaning. I personally would go for one that has dust-free emptying regardless. A joy!

If someone in your home sheds a lot, be it pets or humans (Hello, my fellow long-haired queens!) you want to make sure you have a vacuum designed with this in mind. Pet vacuums are fantastic and very underrated in my opinion, especially for human hair.

Power

This point is major, so buckle up.

Being able to vacuum for as long as possible is a must for most homes. So, many will opt for the vacuum in their budget with the longest run-time. This is a common mistake. Vacuums that run far longer will usually have a weaker suction as they use less power, so may not be as effective overall. Mon dieu!

For me, being able to clean the entire home without having to stop and wait for a battery to charge is extremely important. If you are the same, put this on your list and look for a battery that can be swapped out mid-clean for a full one. Bosch makes this easy for me, as they have ‘Power4All’. This means my Bosch Power tools and vacuum have the same batteries, so I can swap them around as I need them and never need to buy an extra battery. Divine!

Another thing that will make a battery last longer between charges is a vacuum that has different power settings, so you can switch to ‘Eco’ for light cleans, for example, and not drain the battery.

Speaking of batteries, in general, avoid vacuums with batteries that you cannot easily replace yourself at the end of their life. Many people will replace their entire cordless vacuum unnecessarily for this reason.

My last note on power is, how long does a recharge take? This should always be in the description and one to watch out for. A quick charge time is an underrated feature and one that makes a massive difference.

Surfaces

Begin with listing your main surface types. Carpets, laminate, wood, tiles and so on, will all need different things in order to be cleaned well. If you have a range of different surfaces, make sure you are looking for vacuums that can be tailored to each surface easily. Even better is to consider models that have an inbuilt sensor for surfaces. These will know when to apply the right amount of power for the surface, ensuring your battery goes for longer and the clean is more thorough.

If some of your floors have tricky-to-clean areas, you will need a vacuum that has flexibility, as well as certain attachments, to help you clean them smoothly. List yours and you’ll be able to clearly see what attachments are vital for a great clean and what flexibility you need, like rotating nozzles and so on.

Don't forget to think beyond floors too - what about upholstery, or the car, for example? Note the times you’ll need to use the vacuum off the floor. These will all be easier to clean with the right vacuum. Look for things like ease of switching from handheld to stick, and built-in angled heads and bendy attachments are a stunning option for cleaning under cabinets or down sides of couches.

Size

Swappable batteries are a must for large homes, but there's more to consider around size. The bigger the room, the more you need to consider the dust canister. Most vacuums have lower suction when full, leading to frequent emptying. If you have large rooms, look for models that either notify you when you are close to compromising suction, or even better, are designed to still work well with a full canister.

Larger and busier homes will also benefit from a lightweight vacuum. If you have a bigger home or need to vacuum often through the day, pop ‘lightweight’ on your list and always make sure the stated weight is for the whole appliance, including the head and tube.

Storage

The last thing we need to consider is where the vacuum will live and where it will charge. Many homes will have cupboards that are not powered up and have to store their vacuums near a socket. This often means they are in-sight. I personally love it if the battery charging can be done separately from the appliance itself, so this is another reason removable batteries are genius. I can store my vacuum out of harm's way and charge up the batteries on a countertop. C’est Bon!

Follow Bosch Home Ireland on Facebook and Instagram and learn more about how to live sustainable #LikeABosch at Bosch Home IE