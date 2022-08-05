Getting out and about with your SmartPass!

Public transport has long proven to be a lifeline for people aged 60 and over when it comes to shopping for essentials, accessing important services, meeting friends or family members, and enjoying a robust social life. As society emerges from an era of widespread lockdown and isolation measures, many are considering how best to return to their previous way of life.

According to Vicki Caddy, Head of Communications at Age NI, the key to re-engaging with travel outside the home is to build up confidence little by little. Age NI is an organisation that provides practical and emotional support and advice services for older people across Northern Ireland. Over the course of the previous year, Ms Caddy has witnessed first-hand how people aged 60 and over can benefit from increased travel and social engagement.

“Understandably, many older people are feeling vulnerable after the restrictions of the last couple of years,” she explains. “We’ve all been stuck at home for a long time, and this can be difficult to break away from. But what we have found, among the older people we work with, is that when they start to get out and about again, they gradually gain their confidence back and realise they can do it - and that it can bring a whole new lease of life!”

The golden opportunities of free travel

Northern Irish residents aged 60 and over are entitled to a SmartPass, which grants free travel across all bus and rail services in Northern Ireland. Holders of this pass can access a wide variety of attractions without charge, which offers golden opportunities to discover hidden gems, engage in new activities and connect with like-minded people.

The SmartPass is a vital resource for those aged 60 and over, enabling them to freely meet up with friends or family, enjoy a shopping trip or embark on a refreshing day out. Northern Ireland’s public transport provider, Translink, has teamed up with Tourism Northern Ireland and Age NI to provide SmartPass holders with some helpful suggestions for making the most of their free travel entitlement.

David Cowan, Translink Director of Commercial Operations, comments, “With so many great attractions and places to visit across Northern Ireland, which are accessible through our bus and train network, it’s easier than ever to get out and about with friends and family this summer.

“As well as our usual timetable of services in towns, cities and rural areas, which help keep communities better connected, we’ve also introduced a range of special summer services to enable passengers to explore more of what Northern Ireland has on offer, such as our Bus Rambler services covering the Mournes, Causeway Coast, Marble Arch Caves, Bangor to Newcastle and Antrim Coast and Glens.

“For those who want to explore more of Belfast, the Glider is a great option to take in everything from East to West, while the Metro bus network covers a vast array of urban routes and our key rail stations at Great Victoria Street and Lanyon Place allow you to connect even further afield.

“So whether you’re looking for inspiration for days out with grandkids, or simply want to enjoy hassle free travel without being stuck in traffic or hunting for a parking space, then the SmartPass is the perfect solution.”

City adventures

Those looking for a city adventure have a number of fantastic options to choose from.

If you’re heading to Belfast, there’s plenty to see and do. The first port of call should be the stunning 5-star Titanic Belfast visitor experience, voted one of the World's Leading Visitor Attractions. This shimmering landmark dominates Belfast's Titanic Quarter and has become an internationally recognised beacon for Northern Ireland. Horticulturalists will enjoy a stroll through Botanic Gardens, while art lovers and history buffs will love a day out at the adjoining Ulster Museum in Belfast.

Just an hour away from Belfast is Newry, a great shopping city. Buttercrane and The Quays shopping centres are located within walking distance of each other. These centres sit side by side with cobbled streets, boasting a great variety of local shops.

In Derry-Londonderry, the historic 400-year-old city walls are the undisputed stars of the show. No visit to this city would be complete without a guided walking tour like Martin McCrossan City Tours or Tours of Derry, which reveal a city crammed with history, heritage, and a vibrant cultural scene.

The Guildhall, an integral part of Derry-Londonderry's history since 1887, has played host to presidents, playwrights, and poets over the years. Stop for a selfie at the Derry Girls mural, on the side of Badger’s Bar, and impress the younger generations of the family.

Lisburn is a compact city, easy to access on foot. It’s an ideal location for a short getaway and boasts plenty of great shopping and eateries. Enjoy the Irish Linen Centre & Lisburn Museum, which brings you back in time to explore Ireland’s industrial heritage in an award-winning, permanent exhibition, ‘Flax to Fabric: the Story of Irish Linen’. You can then head over to Hilden Brewery, Ireland's oldest independent brewery, located in the courtyard of Hilden house in converted Georgian Stables.

Time with the grandkids

Another great option for making the most of your SmartPass is to bring your grandchildren, or the children of friends and relatives, on a fun trip across Northern Ireland, to introduce them to some of our finest local attractions.

Recently appointed city status, Bangor is ideal if you like to be beside the seaside. Take a dander around one of Ireland’s largest marinas, before heading off to nearby Pickie Family Fun Park: the perfect place for little (and big!) ones, with giant swan pedal boats, paddling pools, adventure playgrounds and a miniature railway. Treat yourselves to an ice-cream and a stroll along Eisenhower pier.

For active types, take a walk along the North Down Coastal Path, all the way to Holywood – a great route to take on a sunny day.

The Armagh Observatory and Planetarium is another excellent location to visit with the grandkids. Take a tour of the night sky, discover the scale models of the solar system, or check out the sundials and historic telescopes. You can even touch Ireland’s largest meteorite.

Great value days out

There are lots of great value and free days out available across Northern Ireland too, with free admission to many of our museums and with many attractions offering discounted prices for senior citizens.

The Ulster Museum in Belfast is an excellent choice for art and history fans, or Game of Thrones aficionados. The 87-metre-long woven Game of Thrones tapestry is back in place over the summer and is a free exhibition – make sure and check it out to see all the key scenes from the show intricately woven in a beautiful tapestry. While you’re there, take in the rest of the museum where you come face to face with dinosaurs or an Egyptian mummy in one of the permanent exhibitions.

Choices for everyone

If you’re not inclined to wander too far from home, there will be plenty of socialising and learning opportunities to explore in your local area. The SmartPass provides free, convenient travel to those who wish to attend book clubs, art classes, walking groups and so much more.

“A great deal of the older people we work with are keen walkers,” Ms Caddy says. “Many walking groups are active across Northern Ireland, as well as other hobby and interest groups. There are always things to do, and the free travel entitlement gives older people the perfect way to get there.”

Whether you’d like a day out exploring, time catching up with friends, or just a change of scenery, Translink can help you get better connected to what’s on offer right here on our doorstep. Plan your journey with the Translink Contact Centre. Tel: 028 90 66 66 30, plan online at www.translink.co.uk or download the free Translink Journey Planner App.

To find out more about the 60+ or Senior SmartPass, click here.

For more tourist information on where to go in Northern Ireland, visit www.discovernorthernireland.com

And if you would like to find out more about Age NI and their services, go to www.ageni.org