Have you heard? The new Fairways Hotel, Dundalk is open!

A Four-Star Destination in The Heart of Dundalk. Originally opened in the 1960s, the former Fairways Hotel held a fond place in the heart of those who visited from near and far. Now rebuilt from the ground up, the Fairways Hotel, Dundalk has made its return with state-of-the-art technology and stylish finishes ensuring that the same cherished warmth for which is was once famed, can be enjoyed by former and first-time guests alike.

Come Stay Over!

Experience some downtime in Louth’s latest and most stylish 4-star destination. The hotel, ideally located near Dundalk town, is the perfect base for a relaxing stopover along Ireland’s Ancient East as it is situated only one hour away from two of our island’s most thriving cities of Dublin and Belfast.

During your stay, enjoy cocktails or a delicious dinner in The Brasserie. Unwind in one of our sparkling new bedrooms, which feature the most stylish touches, including sustainable cosmetics by BeeKind, and the latest in technology from Chromecast TVs to phone-enabled doors. After a wonderful night’s rest, awake to our delicious Breakfast Buffet before exploring Louth’s rugged coastline taking in Carlingford and the Cooley Peninsula. Make the most of your location by visiting the bustling town of Dundalk. Enjoy its artisan shops, local restaurants or take a stroll through the scenic seafront village of Blackrock before setting your sights on the majestic Dundalk Bay.

Kick-start your New Year getaway today with our special introductory offer of Bed & Breakfast from just €45 per person sharing, valid Sunday to Thursday until March 31st 2020. Offer subject to availability, terms and conditions apply. Book now at reservations@fairwayshotel.ie, +353 42 934 3910 or visit www.fairwayshotel.ie.

Your Fairways Wedding – Tailored Just for You!

Have the day you always dreamed of at the Fairways! We know that this day marks the start of the rest of your lives together so our dedicated wedding team will ensure you begin your journey in style. If you’re thinking of getting married we can accommodate you, and up to 300 of your closest family and friends in our private pre-reception area and newly refurbished ballroom. From the location and facilities, to the service and food offering, the sparkling new Fairways Hotel, Dundalk is the ideal place for your wedding day.

Arrive in style to a red-carpet reception, with bubbles and nibbles for all. Followed by your choice of a 5-course menu as part of one of our packages, or leave the decisions to your guests and opt for A La Carte dining. Whichever you choose, our team will work with you to create a menu tailored to your tastes. All with fresh produce and local delicacies, sourced right here in the Boyne Valley. When the party concludes, your guests can retreat to our 113 beautiful bedrooms with preferential rates. As for the special couple, our magnificent duplex Honeymoon Suite with panoramic views of Dundalk offers a fairytale setting to end your magical day. To book your wedding consultation appointment - please contact the Fairways team by simply emailing meetings@fairwayshotel.ie or visit www.fairwayshotel.ie/weddings/ for more details.

Conferences & Events

The Fairways Convention Centre is the ideal place for a professional, flexible and memorable meeting or event. It is one of Ireland’s few purpose-built meeting spaces with capacity for up to 900 conference attendees, and over 500 gala dinner guests. We also offer a number of boardrooms for small business meetings with access to high tech facilities.

Find your way to the Fairways Hotel Dundalk, and we will look after the rest. Enquire now at reservations@fairwayshotel.ie, +353 42 934 3910, find us on social #FairwaysMyWay or visit www.fairwayshotel.ie.