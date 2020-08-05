Helping to keep Ulster connected: In conversation with Ulster’s Bryn Cunningham

For most of us, the world as we know it has changed and, now more than ever, we’re relying on the strength of our broadband. Over the last few months Openreach, Northern Ireland’s largest digital infrastructure provider, has worked tirelessly to ensure the broadband network is maintained and that everyone stays connected.

Staying connected is something that Openreach’s partner, Ulster Rugby, is also only too aware of.

When the doors to Kingspan Stadium closed in March, staying connected to one another and to the wider Rugby community was a priority for the club.

We sat down with Ulster Rugby’s Head of Rugby Operations & Recruitment, Bryn Cunningham, to find out more.

Bryn, who made 150 appearances for Ulster Rugby as a player, joined the management team in 2014 and is responsible for all aspects of operations under the professional arm of the club. While he has seen many changes over the years, the recent challenges faced by the club have been very different.

Speaking about the club, Bryn said:

“Like many others we’ve had to think outside of the box, adopting new technologies and using online platforms to make sure the business operated as close to normal as possible. It really has become essential, helping everyone stay in touch and keeping things running smoothly – we would be lost without it.

“Keeping the squad, our team and our supporters’ morale high during such an uncertain time has also been very important to the club and staying connected was central to this.

“We’ve found innovative new ways to engage with our supporters to make sure they still feel close to the club. This has included sharing engaging content on social media and hosting weekly webinars with industry experts, in partnership with Openreach.

“Having a strong and fast connection has been a game changer for us. Now that the squad is back training, our analysts are videoing every session and are continuing to use the latest broadband technology to upload and share the content with the relevant performance teams. We used to spend 2-3 hours reviewing content, followed by several meetings, but now we can share performance updates with the players, monitor their wellbeing and plan their daily sessions at the click of a button. This kind of live feedback has been critical and transformed our way of working.

“It’s hard to know what the coming months will bring, but we’ll be as best prepared as we can be. We’ve put a series of new health and safety protocols in place and reassessed how we operate as a club. A lot of these processes wouldn’t have been possible a few years ago, which goes to show the benefits of the advancements and improvements in technology.

“It’s great to see the infrastructure one of our partners, Openreach, is currently building to bring Full Fibre broadband to Northern Ireland. We know many homes and businesses like ours have had to rely heavily on their broadband in recent months and this is likely to continue so this is exciting to hear.

“New technologies have allowed us to become more efficient and effective despite such a challenging period, we’re looking forward to seeing what the future brings.”

To check your area for fast, full fibre broadband visit https://www.openreach.com/northern-ireland