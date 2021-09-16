Hillsborough Castle & Gardens to host a new illuminated light trail this Christmas

It might seem as if it’s too early to even think about Christmas, but there’s no harm in finding out what’s going on near you. When it comes to something as magical and unique as what’s coming to Hillsborough this year, it’s those who book early that avoid missing out!

Starting from Friday, 3 December, Christmas at Hillsborough Castle and Gardens promises to bring a whole new perspective to one of Northern Ireland’s most iconic castles. Once the sun goes down, people will be able to explore a light trail show that is certain to capture the imagination.

For kids and grown-ups alike, it’s the perfect way to get yourself into the Christmas spirit. Created by the same people who organised hugely successful events all across the UK, a wonderful combination of sound, light and taste make it an experience for all the senses.

The meticulously landscaped gardens at Hillsborough are always stunning to explore, but walking under giant baubles and through sparkling light tunnels takes it to an entirely different level. Once you add some classic Christmas music into the mix, you know it’s going to hit all the right notes!

Just picture walking through the flickering fire garden or past trees drenched in brilliant, sparkling colours. Every aspect of the trail was specially chosen to give people of all ages the best experience possible, and it also might be worth keeping an eye out for Father Christmas along the way.

Christmas simply wouldn’t be Christmas without some quality food and drink, and that will be on offer in spades. Independent street food vendors will be offering a wide range of delicious treats, and anyone looking for a tasty hot drink will have plenty to choose from as well.

Here are some of the main highlights to look forward to:

Laser Garden : Using thousands of laser beams and theatrical fog effects, this incredibly immersive light artwork is sure to capture everyone’s imagination.

Christmas Cathedral : This showstopper of a light tunnel contains over 100,000 pea-lights, and at more than 50 metres long you will be completely immersed inside it.

Snowdrop Walk : If you’re dreaming of a white Christmas, these colourful clusters of snowdrops will make you feel as if you’re wandering through the scene of a Christmas card.

Tickets to this exciting event are priced at £19.50 for adults, and £13.50 for kids. Family rates work out at £15 per person, and discounts are also available for Historic Royal Palaces members!

Only about 10 minutes outside of Lisburn, Hillsborough Castle has a rich history to match its gorgeous grounds. Originally part of the Hill family estates, the main residential building on the estate dates back to the 19th Century.

As Northern Ireland’s only royal residence, visitors to this wonderous place get to explore 100 acres of stunning gardens at their own pace. There’s never a bad time to visit Hillsborough, but this Christmas it’s set to look more spectacular than ever.

Claire Woods, Gardens Manager at Hillsborough Castle and Gardens said; “We’re really excited about creating a magic new experience in our much-loved gardens this Christmas season. We hope that visitors young and old alike will enjoy getting in the festive spirit with our sparkling displays, and make memories that will last a lifetime.”

It’s set to be an unmissable experience, and it’s running right through to 2 January 2022. Tickets are on sale now, and book here to get them before they’re snapped up!

Christmas at Hillsborough is brought to you by Sony Music in partnership with Hillsborough Castle and Gardens.