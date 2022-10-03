How AXA Parks is helping to create green spaces for communities across Northern Ireland

More than 350,000 people are set to benefit from funding to help create and enhance their local green spaces.

Change is happening in local communities, with a wide range of initiatives seeking to enhance community green spaces and local biodiversity, and 84 local projects will now receive funding to help fast-track their plans.

It’s all part of AXA Parks, a €1m initiative to support sustainable, community-led projects to create or improve green spaces in their localities. It is estimated that over 350,000 people will benefit from the 84 projects being funded.

These projects span the length and breadth of the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland and include everything from sensory gardens and walking trails to wildlife preservation. The selected projects may be diverse in nature but are unified in their mission of preserving and enhancing local environments and improving the health and wellbeing of their communities.

Passionate about building stronger communities

The selected projects represent innovative and inspiring plans from a range of voluntary groups who are committed to enhancing community connection through projects that aim to improve local infrastructure, amenities and overall connection to their surroundings. The really striking thing about all the projects is the amazing passion and commitment of volunteers and their desire to improve their local environment.

One such project in Derry the ‘Nature on your Doorstep’ project aims to bring people of all ages closer to nature through outdoor recreation, and new learning opportunities. At the heart of the project is creating urban wildlife corridors to improve local biodiversity.

Helping the older generation and the physically challenged connect with nature is at the heart of the Groundworks project in Belfast. Groundworks uses previously unused urban wasteland to create productive community gardens.

The focus is on teaching people gardening skills – how to grow vegetables and fruit, as well as the benefits of being outdoors and eating healthily. The gardens provide a fantastic opportunity for communities to connect with nature, food and each other. The garden welcomes volunteers, new and seasoned gardeners, as well as organisations and companies who would like to get involved.

As well as projects in Northern Ireland there are some really exciting projects in the Republic of Ireland including Stepping Stone Forests which aims to create five small pocket woodlands of native Irish trees and shrubs, planted on the grounds of schools in the Tallaght catchment area in Dublin. Comprising local volunteers, school staff­ and children, the project is a real community e­ffort which will see local children grow and develop in tandem with the forests that they have helped to plant.

Improving the quality of life and health of families in the Clonakilty area who are seeking asylum is at the heart of an empowering project by Clonakilty Friends of Asylum Seekers in County Cork. Originally just a small area of raised beds it has grown into a much-loved space with recreation areas, a polytunnel and outdoor cooking facilities.

The AXA strand of the project will focus on creating a sensory aspect in the form of a winding pathway. The project’s focus on embracing the local community is to be truly admired and sets a standard for community inclusion.

Small steps towards big change

Commenting on the project, Antoinette McDonald, Customer and Marketing Director at AXA, says, “AXA Parks is about helping local communities to thrive by empowering them with the resources they need to bring projects to life. Small, local groups continue to work tirelessly to deliver meaningful projects in their local communities.

“As a business, we want to do what we can to support them as well as helping to address the climate and environmental challenges we all face.”

Coming together for action

AXA Parks is part of AXA’s wider climate strategy which aims to take proactive, measured steps towards a more sustainable future. This vision is supported by a commitment to programmes that endeavour to drive meaningful change at both a local and global level.

Over the last 12 months, as part of its Carbon Neutral Car Insurance programme, AXA helped over 750,000 customers offset carbon emissions from driving their cars for one year. Another countrywide programme is currently in the process of planting 600,000 native trees in the Republic of Ireland.

