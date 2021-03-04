How to reduce your energy costs when working from home

We no longer spend hours commuting, we get extra time to spend with our pets, plus let’s not forget the more casual dress code. But it also comes with some downsides.

Working from your spare room or kitchen table means that it can be hard to find a work-life balance. It also means that you are likely to be spending more money on things like electricity, heating and high-speed internet.

Whether you love it or hate it, working remotely or hybrid working looks set to become a huge part of our lives in 2021 and beyond. So, there has never been a better time to look at your energy costs and see how you can save some money and find the right deal for your home.

Here are our top tips.

Switch up your supplier

We all know that switching providers can save us money but it’s easy to put it on the long finger. With fewer distractions available due to the current lockdown, it’s a great time to make the switch and start making savings.

One of the quickest ways to find out if you could be saving some serious cash is to get a quote from another supplier. Power NI, Northern Ireland’s largest* electricity supplier, offer an easy electricity quote service. Simply fill in their call back form and one of their energy experts will give you a call back to check if you could save money when you switch to Power NI. It’s a no-brainer.

Unplug your devices

When you’re not using laptop chargers, phone chargers, or even your radio, make sure that you unplug them. Even in standby mode, devices from TVs to toasters are using 20pc of the energy they would consume if they were switched on. Over time, that can add up to serious savings.

One of the best ways to manage your consumption is to cut off unnecessary waste around your home. Do you really need to have your laptop constantly plugged in? Is your TV always on in the background? Question your everyday habits.

Opt for LED lights

When working from home, you’re probably using more lights than ever before. While we all need adequate light to work, an easy way to be more energy efficient is to switch to LED bulbs. LEDs use about a fifth of the energy of halogen bulbs. They may be more expensive to buy but you will save you money in the long term.

Shut out drafts

Now that you are spending more time at home, you might feel drafts you hadn’t noticed before. Cold air can seep in through windows, under doors, through the floor or sometimes even from poorly sealed cupboards.

Thankfully, there are plenty of easy solutions. Invest in draft excluders for your doors, close curtains in the evenings to keep heat in and put a chimney balloon in an unused chimney to keep the heat in.

Choose the best seat in the house

Choosing the right workspace will not only help to maximise your productivity, but could also save you money on your energy bills.

Depending on how your home is laid out, you may find certain rooms to be warmer at different times of the day. Where possible, also choose the room with the best natural light. It will help your workflow and your bank balance.

Look out for perks

Finding the right energy supplier isn’t just about finding the cheapest deal. There are other things that you need to consider too such as perks.

For example, Power NI offers all their home energy customers great discounts and cashback from other brands. This is a great perk that costs nothing.

Customers simply sign up to Power NI Perks** with their Power NI account number, email address, name and phone number. You could save money on your weekly shop or big-name brands, you’d be mad to miss out.

Book a call back from one of Power NI’s energy experts to find out if you could be getting a better deal on your electricity.

*Utility Regulator Quarterly Transparency Report. Quarter 4: October to December 2020 which can be viewed here.

**Power NI Perks is available to all Power NI home energy customers. The brands and offers are subject to change and individual retailer T&C’s apply.