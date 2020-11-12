‘I don’t really view either of them as work’: How Simon Hutchinson juggles a busy photography career with martial arts coaching

They say that if you love what you do, you’ll never have to work a day in your life. While photographer and martial arts instructor Simon Hutchinson definitely loves his jobs, he would probably argue that there’s still quite a bit of work that goes on behind the scenes.

From a young age, Simon was interested in photography.

“Photography was a pretty natural progression for me,” he explains. “It started as a hobby when I was a teenager. When I was at university, I didn’t study Photography, I studied Economics which was pretty different. I definitely enjoyed doing photography a lot more than I enjoyed studying my degree so I tried to spend as much of my time doing it as I could.

“Somewhere along the line a few people approached me to do work and the work grew. By the time I was leaving uni, I decided that I was going to be a photographer. I had built up enough experience to be able to do that. It was pretty natural.”

Simon, who is completely self taught, now runs a photography and videography business alongside one of his best friends. But, that’s not his only career. He is also a dedicated martial arts coach at New Ground.

“In the same way as photography, martial arts was just something that I enjoyed doing,” he explains. “Eventually, me and two other guys decided to set up our own gym and run things they way we would like to see them.”

Balancing his two passions

Somehow, Simon finds time to balance his two passions.

“It’s been an interesting year and a half trying to balance it all,” he laughs. “I think I’m getting used to it now and I’m giving them both their space. I teach classes most evenings and I take classes at the weekends sometimes too.

“Because they started out as hobbies and they’re both what I love to do, it doesn’t seem too demanding. I don’t really view either of them as work. I would be doing both these things regardless of whether or not I was getting paid to do them.”

This month, Simon will be sharing his inspiring story as part of leading functional drinks company, Boost's Hustle Hub events.

The Boost Hustle Hub is a series of Northern Ireland events hosted by local radio presenter, Kat Walker, showcasing some of our fantastic local talent and giving the wider public the chance to hear first-hand from local people who juggle their day jobs with exciting and demanding side hustles.

The events, which hope to inspire even more local people to reach their goals and follow their passions, are completely free to watch.

Turning a hobby into a career

Simon’s discussion, which taking place online at 6.30pm on Thursday, November 19, will focus on how he has turned his side hustles in both photography and martial arts into full blown careers. Simon also hopes that it will help ‘boost’ people who are looking to turn their sport or hobby into a successful start-up business.

“If you are balancing two things or you’ve got a side hustle, this event will give you some ideas of how to manage them,” Simon explains. “I’m not an authority on the matter but I will be sharing how I’ve learned to do it. It will also give you an intro into the sport of jujitsu so if you want to learn a little bit more about that, that’s a good place to start.”

Event attendees will also be able to find out how to earn a share of £5,000, courtesy of Boost Drinks, to help take their side hustle to the next level.

“Any kind of capital, if you’re trying to start a new business or take whatever it is that you do to a professional level, can be a really great thing,” Simon explains. “It can give you the security to take that step out and make it your job.”

Simon believes that the Boost Hustle Hub events could not have come at a better time.

“The last few months have been a good way for people to realise what they enjoy doing,” he states. “In my own career, I had become accustomed to coaching and taking photographs but not getting to do it very much over the last few months and having a forced sabbatical really made me realise that I can’t wait to do what I love again.”

