In-person and online: Belfast International Arts Festival returns centre stage

You’ve been waiting, you’ve been anticipating and now, finally, you can once again be participating, as Belfast International Arts Festival (BIAF) returns through to 7 November.

The 59th edition of Northern Ireland’s largest contemporary arts festival kicked off last week. Belfast International Arts Festival 2021 boasts a programme of compelling drama and dance, topical talks with the authors behind the latest literary releases, classical music, toe-tapping folk and roots, affecting independent film and contemporary visual arts.

Whether it’s live and in-person or from the comfort of your own home with the Digital Pass, the festival programme boasts over 200 captivating events for audiences everywhere.

The Border Game

BIAF opened with the premiere of The Border Game (to 23 October), a co-production by Belfast’s Prime Cut Productions and The Lyric, offering a timely and powerful reflection on 100 years of the border and how it has impacted those who live along it.

Exciting Interactive Experiences

The exciting and newly commissioned works continue with the world premieres of innovative theatre productions from two of Northern Ireland’s leading production companies.

Cahoots NI’s The Grimm Hotel (12-31 October) is an immersive spin on Grimms’ Fairy Tales. Featuring magic, music, cutting-edge technology and some of the most recognisable characters from fairytale folklore, this ground-breaking new walk-through theatre experience at Cityside Retail and Leisure Park (known as Yorkgate to many) is not to be missed.

Pioneers of immersive, site-specific theatre production, Big Telly Theatre Company are set to present the world premiere of Department Story (20-31 October). A heady mix of the live and the digital, set in an empty retail unit in Belfast's Royal Avenue, Department Story is a unique experience where the ‘online shopper’ audience can collude with the in-store shoppers to shape what happens live.

It smashes together flash theatre and physical fiction in a killer spree through a department of stories, where everything returned has a tale to tell – a talking toaster, a dress with a past, accessories after the fact.

Department Story - Big Telly Theatre Company

Climate Change Conversation

As COP26 nears, join award-winning Canadian science journalist Alanna Mitchell for her one-woman show, Sea Sick (16-17 October), a critically acclaimed production about climate change and the state of the global ocean, taking place in The MAC.

Alanna Mitchell (image: Chloë Ellingson)

Let’s Dance

Dance enthusiasts are in for a treat with Uncle Ray, (13-14 October) a touching new dance duet by David Bolger which takes audiences back to 1970s Dublin where as a young boy, David grew up with stories about his magnificent Uncle Ray, whose career took him from vaudeville, to Broadway and then the glitz of Hollywood, eventually playing one of the most famous characters of all time: the Scarecrow.

Online audiences can access for free two recent dance for screen works by leading NI choreographer and dancer Oona Doherty, Hunter Filmed and The Devil (18+) (now to 7 November).

Hunter Filmed by Oona Doherty (image: Luca Truffarelli)

Family Fun at CS Lewis Square

Also this weekend, experience the thrill of circus, comedy, parkour and hip hop in the free outdoor family-friendly double bill Roll Up, Roll Up and Routine at CS Lewis Square (16-17 October).

Roll Up, Roll Up from Simple Cypher is a wonderfully unique combination of circus and hip-hop, and not to be missed. Also in the square, Routine is a parkour and circus comedy show telling the story of what happens when a physical theatre artist is stuck in his room.

Simple Cypher (Image credit: Paul Blakemore)

The Great Irish Songbook

With live gigs back on, unmissable concerts at the newly restored Grand Opera House include The Great Irish Songbook (21 October) with legendary folk group Dervish who will be joined by star-studded line-up of guests, including Glen Hansard, Eddi Reader, Brian Kennedy, Cara Dillon, Karen Matheson, and the Open Arts Community Choir for an unforgettable night of music.

Dervish will perform from The Great Irish Songbook (image: Colin Gillen)

Epic Video Game Music

Also at the Grand Opera House, the Ulster Orchestra and ‘the Irish Queen of Game Music’, conductor Eímear Noone, join forces to take video game music to a symphonic level with Electric Arcade (23 October).

Talks & Ideas

A cornerstone of the festival programme, its Talks & Ideas section, comprising 17 events, features established names and newer voices such as the UK’s Poet Laureate Simon Armitage and two of England’s most celebrated debutants of 2021, Natasha Brown & Caleb Azumah Nelson.

Silver Screen

For the lovers of the silver screen and the history buff, The Strand Arts Centre will present three of Brian Desmond Hurst’s films in World War 2 Propaganda Film Showcase (24 October).

Belfast Exposed

Among the five visual art exhibitions is Paul Seawright’s Beasts of Burden at Belfast Exposed, which offers a powerful look at Rwanda post-conflict and the nature of trauma, reconciliation and community.

Beasts of Burden (Image credit: Paul Seawright)

Where to stay

Why not make a night of it with an overnight in the city with Hastings Hotels, the festival’s official accommodation partner. Stay, relax and soak up the atmosphere from as little as £65 pps at The Grand Central and from £45 pps at the Europa Hotel using promo code ‘BIAF’.

To book, visit the Belfast International Arts Festival.com website here or call Box Office at Visit Belfast on 028 9024 6609.

