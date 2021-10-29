In the flow: How Northern Ireland can reap the rewards of innovation

Innovation has been a part of Northern Ireland for many years, having been internationally known for its shipbuilding since the 1630s, as well as its outstanding linen production.

Now more than ever, amid the pandemic, Northern Ireland entrepreneurs and businesses recognise the need for innovation, and today, Northern Ireland is a global leader in cybersecurity, fintech, and advanced manufacturing.

And as the economy rebuilds, there are opportunities for businesses – particularly SMEs and emerging entrepreneurs – to bring new ideas to life, solve real societal challenges, and revolutionise lives.

But while financial rewards are certainly an advantage of being innovative, the benefits extend beyond this.

Innovate NI, a Department for the Economy initiative which is delivered by Invest NI on behalf a wider stakeholder network, provides a four-step innovation framework to help businesses innovate successfully. The Innovation Framework provides a pathway to implement and commercialise ideas, with steps including ideation, selection, development and testing and commercialisation.

Here, we team up with Innovate NI, to look at the reasons why businesses and emerging entrepreneurs in Northern Ireland need to innovate and we share some success stories of those who have followed the Innovation Framework.

Competitive edge

In order to remain competitive on a global scale, innovation is a must to solve the critical problems that businesses face every day. Particularly when it comes to developing industry-leading technology and solutions.

Innovation is all about coming up with new ideas to solve problems or to exploit new market opportunities. We’ve seen how businesses have had to quickly pivot as a result of Covid-19. For example, SJC Hutchinson Engineering, a leading sub-contract laser cutting manufacturing company, diversified into sanitation products during the pandemic.

With the help of the Innovation Framework, the company, headquartered in the village of Kilrea, Derry, launched HanSan1000, a foot-operated dispenser of hand sanitiser. They also launched a new e-commerce shop on their website, to process enquiries and orders. The health crisis highlighted how innovative and responsive the team could be.

Another company, PocketBox, worked through the Innovation Framework to bring their intelligent automotive app to the next level. The app manages all aspects of owning and maintaining a vehicle, from bills to claims or policy renewal.

To date almost 5,000 people have downloaded the app, registering a similar number of cars on it. PocketBox succeeded in reinventing the way car companies communicate and interact with customers, whilst streamlining automotive work processes through the new software.

However, innovation should not end when a new product is launched. Innovation should be adopted into the culture of the business to ensure continued growth and success. PocketBox continues to follow the Innovation Framework to innovate, recently adding a new suite of updates to the smart app after launching, to bolster its consumer appeal.

As a business, failing to experiment and innovate can place companies at a disadvantage, becoming more and more irrelevant to customers and unable to compete with competitors.

Innovating is key for growth

One of the major benefits of innovation is that it contributes to economic growth. Innovation can lead to higher productivity, and as productivity rises, more goods and services are produced. In turn, the economy grows.

With constant innovation, a business can continually grow and become more profitable. Creating new products and services can increase the number of repeat customers or help break into new markets.

But it doesn’t have to be a ground-breaking discovery. You can use ‘incremental innovation’, a series of small but significant changes to your existing products and services. It could also involve small, innovative changes to your operations.

For example, Donite Plastics, specialists in industrial thermoforming based in Saintfield, County Down, manufactures custom-made plastic products for business-to-business (B2B) selling, have innovated through a new management structure.

The company, which boasts some of the most high-tech manufacturing facilities in Ireland, improved their business model and strategic operations, something they hadn’t previously considered. Subsequently, having moved to new premises the company has seen its turnover and staff number double.

You can reduce costs

As we saw with the above example, innovation isn’t just about coming up with an idea for a ground-breaking product. It’s also about being clever with how you develop the product or business.

Another great thing about innovation is that it not only helps businesses to survive into the future, but it can also help to streamline operations and reduce costs.

Through ‘process innovation’, companies can cut down on everyday operating expenses. Examples of process innovation include changes to the way a service is delivered, improving day-to-day procedures, or introducing new production methods. This could be through new technology, automation, or simply changing the order in which tasks are carried out.

Builds your reputation

Having a proven record and being positioned as an innovative business in itself has its own advantages.

For starters, customers are keen to let people know they use certain products and will become brand ambassadors, promoting brands by word-of-mouth and on social media.

Innovation can also bring about recognition through awards or certificates. As part of their Innovation Framework, Innovate NI developed four innovation recognition levels that correspond with the four steps in the Innovation Framework. The four innovation levels are Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum.

Regtick, a Belfast-based company that developed a platform to simplify the management of complex regulations, recently achieved Gold Level Innovator status. This shows the company has developed, tested, and commercially launched their innovation.

Regtick followed the Innovation Framework to build their game-changing platform, and now have a pipeline of new business which will help them realise significant growth over the next 18 months. In addition, their platform has been a finalist in various global technology competitions, further raising its profile.

Being a company recognised for its innovation can also attract the best talent, as well as potential investors. Many people want to work for innovative businesses, while investors often prefer businesses who manage innovation successfully in an organised way and with well managed risk.

Creating a culture of innovation

One of the most important parts of innovation, and overall business strategy, is creating a culture of innovation. No single business department owns innovation – a culture of innovation means involving all parts of the business, working together through the innovation process.

Promoting innovation, innovative thinking, and communication or ‘flow’ of creativity in the company can mean that all parts of the business feel motivated to turn new ideas into successful outcomes for the business.

Regardless of whether your company is developing a new product, refreshing strategy, or finding an original way to stay ahead of the competition, Innovate NI’s four-step Innovation Framework can motivate you to bring innovation to the next level and look at things from a different perspective.

To get started, discover your position on the innovation framework using the Innovation Self-Assessment. You can then join the framework at the step which corresponds to your innovation level. Innovate NI can provide tools and techniques to help you develop new products, services or processes, and commercialise or implement them. Innovate NI also provides expert guidance to move your business to the next stage of your innovation journey.

Following successful completion of each step, your business will receive a recognition certificate and approval stamp from the Department for the Economy. By following the Innovation Framework, you will learn the key steps needed to help you achieve innovation success, while the innovation recognition certificate issued will help your company to stand out.

Start your innovation journey today. Take the Innovation Self-Assessment here.