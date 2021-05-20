‘It is the best thing we ever decided to do’: Why you should consider fostering in 2021

Have you ever thought about fostering a child? Perhaps it’s an idea that you’ve toyed with for a while or pushed to the back of your mind. Well, now is the perfect time to really give it the consideration that it deserves.

Being a foster carer is hugely rewarding . While of course there will be challenges along the way, nothing can compare to knowing that you are giving a child a loving, safe home.

This month, HSC Northern Ireland Foster Care is making a fresh appeal for foster carers as part of Foster Care Fortnight, The Fostering Network's annual celebration of foster care in Northern Ireland.

To find out more, we caught up with Una Carragher, Manager of HSC NI Foster Care Central Service, and talked to one family that has already started their fostering journey.

The time is now

Covid-19 has had a huge effect on people across Northern Ireland, but it really has had a profound effect on our children. Since the beginning of the crisis in March 2020, the number of children needing care has increased.

According to HSC Northern Ireland Foster Care, around 2,780 children and young people are currently living in foster care, which represents a 4.8pc increase in children in care since the beginning of the pandemic.

With less people coming forward to offer foster homes, HSC Northern Ireland Foster Care need foster carers now more than ever.

“Foster Care Fortnight is an opportunity to raise awareness of the fantastic work of our foster carers,” Una explains. “It’s also a time for reflection and looking forward with positivity.

“There is no doubt the past year has been very challenging due to the difficult circumstances the Covid-19 pandemic has presented. We are deeply appreciative and thankful to all our dedicated foster carers across Northern Ireland who continue to go above and beyond daily to provide love, care and security to children and young people.”

Una hopes that more people across Northern Ireland will consider fostering in 2021.

“We always need more foster carers,” she explains. “We are confident that generous members of the public will seriously consider foster care in the weeks and months ahead.”

Bringing joy to a family

One family that has already started on their fostering journey is Bronagh and Damian Galloghly from Newry.

The couple starting fostering three years ago and are caring for siblings on a long term basis. They have grown-up children of their own but knew that they could provide a loving, safe home for children that really need it.

“We’d thought about fostering for years,” Bronagh explains. “When the kids left home, the house felt too quiet and too clean, we missed the hustle and bustle of the every day.

“They’re just normal sisters. They enjoy feeding the horses and being out on the trampoline. They’re into their make-up and fight over the hair straighteners! Ultimately though, they’re really good support for each other.”

Having a purpose

Fostering two children has been a hugely positive experience for the Galloghly family.

“It’s so lovely to have someone who needs you,” Bronagh states. “It gives us a real sense of purpose and you see the world in a different way. We can always find reasons not to do something so I’d encourage anyone who has been thinking about it to go for it.

“It is the best thing we ever decided to do, they’ve brought so much goodness to our lives. Our whole family have benefited from having them here. There’s always support at the other end of the phone too so you’re not alone.

“What’s important is day to day life, normal and boring life is underestimated and wonderful!”

HSC Northern Ireland Foster Care welcomes enquiries from people from all backgrounds. They will train you, provide fostering allowances and support you every step of the way. To find out how you could give a child or young person a brighter future you can call them on 0800 0720 137 or visit their website.