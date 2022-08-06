"Leadership is the most important part of the job" - Sarah Mckenna explains what it takes to become an area manager for Lidl

From 35 days of annual leave to a potential salary of £70,500 per year, the role of Sales Operations Manager at Lidl is a coveted job.

Along with the impressive salary and holiday package, the company also offers its Area Managers the likes of a pension after six months, private employee medical insurance, marriage leave and a fully expensed company car. There are also ongoing development and progression opportunities, giving employees the chance to swiftly move up the ladder.

With all this in mind, it is easy to see why someone like Sarah McKenna, a Sales Operations Manager from Co. Monaghan, has chosen to build her career with Lidl. Now, as she heads into her eight-year with the company and applications open for another Sales Operations Manager to join the Lidl Northern Ireland team, Sarah shares what the role entails.

Sarah’s Journey

After studying commerce at UCD, Sarah began her journey with Lidl, joining the graduate programme in September 2014.

"I joined the Lidl graduate programme and worked in lots of different departments. The 18-month programme covered store operations, HR and payroll. I trained in sales for six months and worked through all the various positions in store."

Over the next couple of years, Sarah worked her way around the company, getting to grips with all the individual areas and heading up different projects.

Her roles included Junior Project Manager, Training Support Manager and Sales Project Manager before moving into the Area Manager role, where she has been since October 2018.

"I'm coming up to my eighth year in the company, and there have been a lot of opportunities during that time."

Sarah explains how she embraced the area manager role, leaning on her colleagues for support and taking on opportunities as they came her way.

"First of all, I trained for a year. I spent some time with my more experienced colleagues and trained with them. I then had an opportunity to work on an international project, which was rolling out a new operations system for the company. I did that for a year, and then I was placed in my first district, which was East Co. Antrim."

Since then, Sarah has moved closer to home, retaining the title of area manager while taking on a host of new stores in her local area.

"I'm from Monaghan originally, and I got an opportunity to move back closer to home just before Christmas, so I now have the border stores. I have Lisnaskea, Enniskillen, Dungannon, Armagh and I'm opening the new Omagh store in October, so we're currently in preparations for that.."

Day-to-day life as an area manager for Lidl

Sarah says that while day-to-day life varies, she has full control over her schedule and enjoys the flexibility.

"We visit the stores a number of times a week and have scheduled meetings with the store managers to look at the standard of the shop floor,daily operations and longer-term planning of the KPIs that we are responsible for. We also recruit for the stores in the district along with store managers.

“I plan my week four weeks in advance in terms of where I'm going to be and what I'm going to be focusing on that week.

"We work one day at the weekend and then have two weekends off a month. So you can plan. If you want to go to the dentist on a Thursday, you can plan for that Thursday to be your day off. Or, if you need to start earlier or later, there is that flexibility within the job."

Sarah says the area manager training involves learning the role from the shop floor up. She advocates that this is one of the most critical parts of the training process.

"Being willing to start as a customer assistant and learn all the parts of the store, before you're responsible for four or five of them, is really important. That's probably the most important part of the training to understand everything and the most efficient and productive way to do something. Then you can lead the team that is responsible for that.”

Skill set

Sarah explains that there are several key skills a Sales Operations Manager needs to have.

"There are three parts to the job. First, you're a coach developing the people within the stores so they can run the business. You're a communicator for the information, so overseeing what people are required at the right time. We're the middle contact between the store operations and our regional distribution centre in Nutts Corner.

"And then you're a business analyst as well because we are responsible for all the KPIs in the store which includes our inventory, turnover, write offs and productivity.

"Probably the most important skill, and one that you need to keep developing, is leadership. It keeps coming back to that no matter what we are talking about because we can't achieve any of our figures or customer service without the people."

The rewarding parts of the job

"I think the biggest thing is seeing people progress within the company. So, you know, maybe hiring someone as a customer assistant and seeing their journey. I have people who started as Customer Assistants and are now Deputy Store Managers and are ready for the next step in moving on to become Store Managers.

"That's probably the best thing about the job: people development. You're seeing people being able to buy a house or buy a car because they've worked really hard, and we've been able to give them lots of opportunities."

Sarah has some advice for those interested in applying for the upcoming Sales Operations Manager role.

"I think flexibility is a massive part of the job, so be open and willing to do and try anything. But, definitely, someone needs to be very organised and efficient in how they approach their day and their week.

"As leadership is the most important part of the job, have lots of examples of your leadership skills and how they have grown and developed, and how you're working on them.

"Experience for the role is important, but I don't think it's essential if you enjoy the buzz of retail and are willing to learn every day."

If this sounds like the role for you and you are interested in joining the Top Employer of the Year Lidl Northern Ireland, submit your application here.