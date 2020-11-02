Lloyds Banking Group ambassador for Northern Ireland Jim McCooe on the challenges of helping the economy recover through coronavirus.

AS tougher coronavirus restrictions continue to pile financial pressure on households and businesses across Northern Ireland, political and charity leaders met last week to find a path forward as part of the Big Conversation initiative.

Seeking expert views from across ten different UK regions, Lloyd Banking Group Ambassador Jim McCooe hosted a discussion panel in Northern Ireland.

Joined by Alliance MLA Paula Bradshaw and DUP MLA Paula Bradley, the group also heard the perspective of mental health and financial advice organisations.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Mr McCooe said he was impressed by the panel's passionate response, especially on the challenge of getting help to the right people.

"There are clearly people who are hard to reach, maybe they’re vulnerable, maybe they don’t have iphones or access to digital means with so much of the physical interaction being struck down," he said.

“I was really struck about how focused the group were on wanting to engage with people. Some people won’t engage for reasons of pride or an apprehensiveness about coming forward to talk about their difficulties and the impact that can have on mental health as well.”

The lack of affordable credit in Northern Ireland, he said, was another area that put needless pressure on struggling households.

“People were talking about the public being in a desperate place, using a credit card for essentials and turning to things like payday lenders," he said.

Asked how Lloyds hoped to be part of the solution, he said: “Our purpose as a company is to help Northern Ireland recover, but what we’ve realised is that we don’t have all of the answers ourselves.

“That’s partly what’s behind the Big Conversation, looking at who can we collaborate with to form and shape government policy.

“You can see that in some of the things we’re doing through our own foundation which is very prevalent here in Northern Ireland.

“At the end of September, they had paid out over £1m in donations to local charities. Over half of that had gone to Covid-related things."

On the issue of financial education, he said work was ongoing with the Money and Pensions Service on the development of a ten year plan to increase awareness.

“That is really a key ingredient to success here. Obviously as a business we do all the things we’ve been doing so far like supporting businesses with loans, payment holidays and breathing space on overdrafts.

“We’ve done all of that and we continue to work through that. But I think this is bigger, it’s about society and trying to influence things from a bigger picture in government policy."

On addressing the reality of financial hardship in Northern Ireland, he said some of the figures from before the pandemic were already "scary".

“As far back as 2018 the Financial Conduct Authority told us that Northern Ireland had the highest levels of personal debt in the UK," he said.

“They also told us in that same survey that financial education levels are pretty low compared to the UK.

“They were deeming around 25% of the UK population had a reasonable financial education but in Northern Ireland it was 17%.

“So we’re coming from a low base and that’s the thing that we need to look at."

Targeting support in the right areas, he added, was especially important for increasingly affected groups like women and the under 25s.

"A lot of the businesses that have been asked to close primarily employ women and the under 25s like beauty salons, hairdressers andcoffee shops," he said.

“So these were groups that were already struggling, Covid has come along and exacerbated that in many ways in Northern Ireland.

“So that emphasises even more the need to get this right.

“It is also an opportunity to rethink systems here. We were very fortunate that two MLAs, Paula Bradley and Paula Bradshaw, both joined the conversation.

“They’re passionate about this subject and discussed an anti-poverty strategy which I think is really important in this as well.”

To find out more visit https://www.lloydsbankinggroup.com/our-purpose/the-big-conversation-helping-britain-recover/