Loganair Restores Key Scottish Air Routes From Belfast City Airport

As the UK economy gradually re-opens, Loganair, the UK’s largest regional airline, is adding Glasgow to its portfolio of Scottish destinations from George Best Belfast City Airport, providing all-important connectivity for business and leisure.

Taking off on a 49-seat Embraer 145 regional jet from the UK and Ireland's most convenient airport, you are only a 5 minute drive from the heart of Belfast, arriving in Glasgow to get down to business, reconnect with loved ones, or fulfil your adventure needs exploring the wonders of Scotland’s largest city.

In addition to its Belfast City to Aberdeen and Inverness routes, which resumed in July, and Dundee which takes off in September, the route will see a double daily Monday to Friday and on Sundays, with a single flight on Saturdays – ideal for business travellers.

Just 15 minutes from Glasgow Airport, the city centre is the powerhouse of the Scottish economy. The business, academic, cultural, and sporting heart of the country, Glasgow is one of Europe’s most vibrant and cosmopolitan cities.

Fancy a business meeting over a spot of lunch? You won’t be short of places to try. The city is filled with exceptional eateries from high end dining and steakhouses, to hip vegan cafes and quirky bistros, each boasting innovative uses of locally produced ingredients.

Make sure your trip to Glasgow isn’t all about business. After lunch, take a stroll through George Square and along the famous style mile to visit the city’s retail offering. Ranked as the UK’s number one city for the highest retail market spend potential outside London, Glasgow is a ‘shopaholic’s paradise’ according to Lonely Planet.

Don’t forget to look up when navigating through the city which is noted for its 19th-century Victorian architecture, and the early-20th-century "Glasgow Style", as developed by Charles Rennie Mackintosh.

Translated from Gaelic, Glasgow is literally called ‘Dear Green Place’ and a walk through any of the city’s 90 parks and gardens will explain why. Kelvingrove Park and Glasgow Botanical Gardens are among local favourites – both surrounded by plenty of the city’s best restaurants, pubs and bars for a pit stop along the way.

While in the West End, check out Kelvingrove Art Gallery and the Riverside Museum, before taking the scenic route along the River Clyde for incredible sunset views.

If you want to escape the city, you can be at Loch Lomond in less than an hour enjoying breath-taking views, hilly walks and secluded beaches – the perfect place to spend a sunny afternoon.

With Loganair’s inclusive fares, Glasgow is waiting for you, with child discounts meaning the whole family can enjoy all the city has to offer.

Regular business flyer? Make the most of your commute and join Clan Loganair. With our loyalty programme you earn Clan Points per flight and get rewarded for how often you fly, instead of how far. Plus you still get rewarded when you take advantage of our lowest fares. Then simply exchange your points for a Clan Reward Flight to do something different – whisky tasting in Islay, anyone?

All flights are operated under Loganair’s “Safe Steps to Healthy Flying” protocols which Scotland’s airline recently announced - becoming the first UK provider to set out detailed plans on how customer safety will be attained whilst COVID-19 is present. Loganair’s initiatives mirror those later announced by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

Fly with Loganair to Glasgow and discover the wonders of the city. All fares include 15kg luggage as standard, so you’ll have enough allowance to bring home a souvenir or two. Flights commence 4th September and are bookable now at loganair.co.uk or via your travel agent.