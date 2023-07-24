Making a Difference: It's time we celebrated NI's 37,000 social care workers

We spoke to Rhonda Knox, a Community Support Worker based in Enniskillen, about the phenomenal work being done by social care workers across Northern Ireland.

Sponsored by NISCC

If you were to speak to even a small fraction of the tens of thousands of social care workers in Northern Ireland, a few things will start to become apparent. Firstly, so many of them are incredibly committed workers who have a level of compassion and understanding that most of us could only dream of having.

Secondly, the level of satisfaction they feel when they see the impact their work makes on the communities within which they live, every second of effort worthwhile.

It’s certainly the impression one has after speaking to Rhonda Knox, who became a social care worker this time last year after decades of experience as a chef. While it would be easy to assume that this would be a major career change, the skills she had built over the course of her career were more transferrable than you might assume.

From having a passion for cooking good food and an ability to work under pressure, to simple communication skills and a personal love for art, it has been a relatively smooth transition. She now uses those skills to help families with their children, and she says that she would love to see people become more aware of the work her and her colleagues do on a daily basis to help.

The 2023 ‘Social Care – Making a Difference’ campaign was launched this July by the Northern Ireland Social Care Council to celebrate people like Rhonda. By sharing her experience of being on the job and highlighting the positive impact social care workers have, the aim is to help more people see it as a worthwhile and fulfilling career choice.

A new podcast called ‘Care to chat?’ has also been released by the Northern Ireland Social Care Council. Presented by broadcaster Dr Wendy Austin MBE, you can find out more about the podcast here.

Social care council

“I don’t think people realise how much families struggle, and how much pressure they’re under when they have a child who’s not integrating or has a condition. Or even adults that are on their own; I mean people don’t realise the pressure that they are under,” Rhonda says.

While you may assume that having the skills to help families in these circumstances would suit only a small number of people, Rhonda says she backed herself to be able to do it.

“I know a lot of people who could be doing this job but think they don’t have the ability to do it. The bottom line is that you really do.

“I thought the same up until the point I joined. I first thought I would be working with adults, but when I had the job interview and they told me I had passed, they said I was actually going in to work with children.

“I panicked a little bit and thought, ‘Hang on, I’m 53, how am I going to run after kids?’ But oh, my goodness, I absolutely love it. All I can say is that it is so rewarding.

“Yes, you have the odd day that’s maybe a tough day, but the good days outweigh the bad so much. You come home and you can feel your heart swells.

“That’s the only way I can explain it; my heart swells,” she says.

“For a person like me, I never thought I would be able to do it but now I do it every day,” she adds.

Rhonda Knox

A career worth pursuing

Regardless of your profession, many of us have our own little aspects of a job that feel particularly satisfying. Whether it’s coming up with a new process for others to follow, tying down a new deal with a customer or simply hearing some positive feedback from management, it’s what helps make it feel as though your work is appreciated.

For Rhonda, this can often come in the form of simply seeing a child in your care starting to gain confidence in themselves or starting to make new friends.

“I had a child out yesterday who has ADHD and autism, and he finds it hard to make friends. We were out in the swimming pool, me and him, and there was another wee guy in the pool diving under and started chatting and all of a sudden, I just supported from the side and watched as they became friends.

“My heart was just… ‘Oh my God, look he is making friends!’ Things like that, it might not mean something to somebody else but I know how hard it is for that wee boy to make friends, and they played for a full half hour together high-fiving, and I just felt so proud of him.

“He went home and then says, ‘Mummy I made a new friend today!’

“It’s a huge thing for the mum as well, to know that he’s able to do that,” Rhonda says.

“This year has flown in. It’s the sixth of July today and I started on the sixth of July last year. It has made such a difference to my life, it really has.

“I feel more satisfaction in my life, and I know I have done a good job. That’s a great feeling to have; to know that you have done a good job,” she adds.

How to get involved? If you want to get into social care you can find resources on the Northern Ireland Social Care Council’s website here.

Do you have a social care story you want to tell? If the answer is yes, email Comms@niscc.hscni.net

Help share our stories – For information about the campaign, and view social care stories, go to the Social Care Council website here.