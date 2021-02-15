Making Your Best Move

There are so many different reasons people decide to move home, but how do you best go about it? AIB’s ‘Movies and Mortgages’ web series aims to answer everything potential home movers need to know about the mortgage and home moving process, whatever your circumstances.

The Movies and Mortgages series spans eight episodes and shares in-depth advice for budding self-builders and first time buyers, as well as those planning to move to a new house or switch mortgages. The episodes have a range of useful tips and guidance from relevant experts, demystifying the process with clear, simple language. Local radio personality Pete Snodden heads-up the discussions with a variety of panellists joining him across the series, including local estate agents, solicitors and homeowners and architects.

Is Now the Right Time to Buy?

Michael McClements, an AIB Mortgage Adviser and one of the stars of the series, says that the recent pandemic has led to more people re-evaluating what they want from their home.

Michael explains, “With many people now working from home and spending a lot more time indoors than usual, our living space has never been more important. This has led to more people than ever considering a house move – whether they are looking for an extra room for a home office, or extra outdoor space for the family, there has been a surge of interest in exploring what’s available on the housing market and wanting to know what is affordable for them.

“Whilst there are financial considerations at play when considering a move, such as lower interest rates and the current stamp duty holiday, moving home is very much a personal decision which depends on your own particular circumstances. Certainly, these financial factors have led to more people considering if now is the right time to make a move.”

Engage Early

“My advice to anyone thinking of moving is to be as prepared as possible and make an appointment with a mortgage adviser at the earliest opportunity. This means you can review the financial considerations and fully understand what is affordable and possible before you take the next steps. At AIB there’s no arrangement fee or advice fee, meaning that you can explore your options with no obligation, and find the best solution for your needs,” Michael added.

Experienced estate agent Olga McAteer, also shares her thoughts on the main factors to consider when making a house move. When considering a new home, she advises people to think about size, location, personal circumstances, and future ambitions – and whether the house meets those needs. Whatever your property ambitions, the experts agree that it’s a good idea to test the market and view plenty of properties before making a decision.

Michael continues, “These episodes offer viewers the most relevant, useful and practical advice to help them move forward with their home ambitions. That’s why we’ve engaged with industry insiders who live and breathe the sector every day as well as those who have successfully completed their own home journey, and even won awards along the way! That’s exactly what each episode of Movies and Mortgages offers, real-life insight without the jargon.”

“As always, Pete Snodden is ready with the insightful questions viewers want to hear and at the bank we’re always keen to hear from anyone who has watched the episode and has additional questions of their own. It’s a delight to get any follow up calls or emails, knowing we are helping people find their dream home.”

