Meet the new Northern Irish company building smarter workplaces

In a world where market trends across a range of industries are continually shifting, it is important for businesses of all types and sizes to respond rapidly to these changes.

Businesses are best placed to do this when their internal operations are run as efficiently as possible, whether this entails ensuring easy access to key documents or establishing a clear and concise workflow system.

One company that has recently been established in response to this growing need is Innovative Workplace Solutions (IWS). IWS is a new venture of long-established Irish company National Business Machines (NBM) – an experienced leader in print management, IT services, and document management solutions.

The workspaces of tomorrow

IWS has demonstrated a strong commitment to serving businesses across Northern Ireland by establishing its headquarters in the region. The company opened its headquarters and innovation centre in Heron Road, Belfast, and has strong ambitions to grow, planning a £1.8million investment into developing its network of customers over the next three years.

IWS’ services include a multitude of content management technology & services - automated data and information capture, workflow automation, secure storage, cloud solutions and much more. With their advanced technology solutions, the company helps to secure, streamline and automate paper heavy processes and optimises clients' workflows with an aim of reducing costs and improving processes.

Mark McPhillips, Managing Director of IWS, says: “Our focus is on helping organisations work smarter, more efficiently and more effectively through the deployment of innovative IT services and workplace technology solutions. We talk about creating ‘the workspace of tomorrow’ through innovative technology. We know businesses must create modern, efficient and secure workspaces for their people – in both their physical and virtual offices."

Smarter solutions

IWS is the premier partner of Xerox in Northern Ireland, offering secure on-site, virtual and hybrid solutions for companies of all sizes, both in Northern Ireland and internationally. IWS aspires to create smarter workplaces that will ultimately enable businesses to achieve their goals. The company does this by prioritising innovative IT services and offering workplace technologies that are tailored specifically to the needs of each individual enterprise.

IWS sees great opportunities for growth in Northern Ireland, thanks to the region’s rich entrepreneurial spirit and reputation for innovation. With an already strong customer base, the company looks forward to further integrating itself into Northern Ireland’s business community.

McPhillips said: “Northern Ireland represents a fantastic growth opportunity for us. The entrepreneurial spirit, innovation and sheer level of business talent in Northern Ireland makes it an ideal place for us to set up our headquarters. We look forward to embedding ourselves in the local community and building positive working relationships across a wide range of sectors.”

For further information on how IWS can make your workplace smarter, get in touch at info@iwsni.co.uk, 028 9621 4747 or visit the company’s website innovativeworkplacesolutions.com