Next in fashion? Laundry Love

Did you know that how you wash your clothes can heavily impact their lifespan?

Many people part with items of clothing prematurely due to fading, stretching, thinning and wearing that is mostly caused by improper washing and drying. With appliances getting smarter and our free time getting shorter, there has never been a better meauxment to team up with your machine to make your clothes last longer.

Laura de Barra, bestselling author of Gaff Goddess and her new book Décor Galore, is here to give us her top tips and tricks to keep our clothes looking and feeling great. As well as helping us decrease what we send to landfill and our households' impact on the environment.

Slow fashion needs you

Put simply, ‘slow fashion’, fast fashion's much anticipated rival, is an approach to producing clothing that takes into consideration all aspects of the supply chain.

“People are realising that slow fashion is not only about buying eco-fashion labelled garments,” says Laura. “Any garment, eco or not once it’s in your door, its lifetime is really up to you.

“Bottom line is if you are not caring for your clothes properly, they won’t last as long. So it’s important to be aware of how they need to be looked after, both for environmental reasons, and so you can hold onto your favourite items as long as possible.”

Helping your clothes to live longer

According to Laura, the first thing you can do to improve the lifespan of your clothes is to try and make sure you wash your clothes as little as possible.

“Washing too often puts garments through more wear than you imagine, so if something doesn’t really need it, don’t do it. Think about how a washing machine works. The drum turns to allow the clothing to agitate and rub against each other. This is how a wash will remove stains and remove anything causing an odour.”

So too much washing is going to reduce some of the fibres in the garment. “It's also going to put pressure on things like seams, and can fade clothing dyes and prints.

“For items that you don’t wear as often, such as formal tops we don’t wear often, airing is key – sometimes all we need is to turn the garment inside out and air the fabric. Odour tackling devices are fast becoming the must-have in clothing care and will be massive in the coming years, as they reduce the need for over washing.

“And when you need to wash clothing, the best way to prolong their life is to know how to wash them.”

Laura says it is “super important to know how to match your load to the correct cycle, temperature and detergent if you want to keep clothing looking great and of course, reduce your contribution to landfill”.

Laura de Barra

A great load

“Even loading the wash makes a difference,” says Laura.

Making sure you are loading properly involves being aware of what the capacity is for your washing machine.

“Washing machines will have a kg symbol on the front of the machine, which states the capacity of the drum for a successful wash,'' says Laura. “If in doubt, make sure you can fit a hand on top of your load. This means there's enough room for a great wash to commence.”

“This is something that people often overlook when they're shopping for a washing machine. It’s really important to think about what your average wash will weigh before you buy.”

Laura strongly advises against overloading the washing machine.

“Overloading is an absolute no-no. First of all, you don't have enough space for the right agitation and also, the detergent can't get rinsed out properly. As a result, you can get a build-up of detergent, which leads to crispy garments and wearing of fibres.

“With an overpacked load, you won’t get a thorough clean and clothes could end up tearing and stretching during the cycle.”

So what about under-loading – is there any issue with this?

Laura says, “Under-loading not only wastes energy and water, it also means that enough agitation cannot occur so stain removal can be impossible.”

“Under-loading can also oversaturate the clothes more than they need as well, which can loosen fibres and wash out dyes.”

Let’s talk temperature

According to Laura, it is extremely important to wash your clothes at the right temperature. She says many people often associate hotter temperatures with cleaner clothes, but this is no longer the case due to better machines and detergent, as well as clothes being worn less before washing.

“A hot wash is around 60°, and you should only really use this setting when washing items that have been in touch with the body quite often, such as underwear, bedding and towels. These will almost always be cotton, which is grand in a hotter wash.

“90° should be classed as a very hot wash and should be avoided, unless you are washing bedding used by someone who was ill, to kill bacteria, for example. Not only are frequent 90° washes bad for the environment, it can age fabrics quite quickly and cause fading after even just one wash.”

Laura explains that 40° is a warm wash, but can still be too hot for coloured items, and may cause them to fade. “Then you have 30°, which is absolutely perfect for things that are synthetic, and 20° will be your cold wash.

“For bright clothes, darks, or denims that you want to keep the dye in, then I’d advise washing these on 20° if lightly worn, max 30° for light soiling.

“The key with lower temps is to use a bio-detergent, or something that is specific to stain removal or to kill bacteria if you have very sensitive skin. Modern detergents are great at most stain removal and don't need hot washes to work their magic. Also it’s time to ditch the powders, warm and cool washes cannot break these down and it can cause blockages later on. Liquid is the way to go.”

Laura adds, “Don’t forget to separate your loads. Darks will almost always end up having an impact on brights and whites, and it’s never worth it.”

The cycle matters

Washing your clothes on the right cycle is another important factor to consider when caring for your fabrics.

“Most high-street garments are synthetic, so we need to look out for washes that suit them to keep them at their best,” says Laura. “For example, polyester sportswear, lingerie, blouses and other delicates need to be washed on cooler temperatures with a low-spin speed. This is the opposite to a cotton or fast wash cycle, which put garments under more stress when they are wet. This is when most damage occurs. Look for easycare, delicates, and synthetics, for example, when choosing your wash.

“Synthetic clothes shouldn’t be washed the same as cottons, but cottons can be washed as synthetics so for mixed loads, give the synthetics priority. When you see ‘cotton wash’, it is usually for tougher cotton items such as bedding and towels.

“If you're washing knitwear, make sure it's on a knitwear or delicate wash, because the agitation and the high speeds of other washes will misshapen and deteriorate that knit really quickly.”

Does using more detergent actually make clothes more fragrant?

Laura’s answer is no!

“With detergent, you should always go with the dose that's recommended on the package, because it is specific to the amount of water that is typically used in a wash.

“If you put in too much detergent, you're not actually going to get the benefit of more fragrance, because it just gets washed away. Instead, you'll clog up fibres.

“Detergents are designed to take stains off the fabric, and fabric softener is designed to stay on the fibres. Too much of either is going to end up with hard, crispy clothes, fibres are going to get damaged, and you will wear the garment out quicker.”

“Bosch have a genius system called i-DOS which, to be honest, blew my mind. It allows you to prefill your machine with up to 20 washes of detergent. Two of your choice as well, which is actually rare for manufacturers to do, but for me, it's a necessity as not all garments will be the same and people's preference in households can differ. Each time you load a cycle, it will weigh the load and get this, it even assesses the fabrics and soiling.

“I couldn’t get over it, it will make a massive change in how we wash and how our washes affect the environment, so it's just stunning to see.”

Vented tumble dryers vs condenser tumble dryers

When it comes to drying your clothes, what is the difference between vented and condenser tumble dryers?

“Vented tumble dryers need to be hooked up to a vent on an exterior wall, you know those long white hoses you see? That’s what gets connected to the vent,” explains Laura. “They are fab, as you don't have to worry any moisture build-up in the property.

“But if you live in a flat like I do, with little exterior walls, a condenser dryer is better, as they have a container that collects the moisture after each cycle. The upside with these is they can be placed anywhere that's safe for a tumble dryer in the home, as they don't need to be vented. But you will have to empty the build-up of water.”

While Laura generally tries to avoid applying heat to clothing, she says towels are perfect for the tumble dryer, as it opens up the fibres and brings back the fluffiness they originally had.

“However, if you have a tumble dryer like the Bosch model, which is designed specifically with drums that take it easy on the garment, you can choose the specific type of fabric content you want to put in and the machine will look after her perfectly.”

Buying a washing machine and tumble dryer

Laura says there are other factors you should look out for when choosing a washing machine or tumble dryer that cares for your clothing.

“If you are passionate about slow fashion, want to reduce your environmental impact and are in the market for a new machine, look for those that have systems developed around caring for clothes, like Bosch models are.”

Another thing you may want to factor in, is the noise levels of a washing machine. “For example, you might live in an apartment block where you need a quieter machine, which Bosch do wonderfully.”

Laura adds, “And as we now know, too much detergent can be bad for your clothes. Get into intelligent inbuilt dosing to take the headache out of it, it’s the way forward!”

