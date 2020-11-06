Openreach speeds past 50% milestone in ultrafast Full Fibre broadband build

Openreach, the largest digital infrastructure provider in Northern Ireland, recently announced that over 50% of homes and businesses can now access ultrafast Full Fibre broadband, making Northern Ireland the most digitally connected region of the UK.

Mairead Meyer, Director of Openreach in Northern Ireland, leads a team of over 750 engineers operating across Northern Ireland and here Mairead tells us more about the ultrafast Full Fibre broadband build and the benefits Full Fibre will bring.

“Over the last two years, we’ve been focused on building the network that will bring ultrafast Full Fibre broadband to as many people across Northern Ireland, as quickly as possible. As a result, we are confident we will reach more than 525,000 premises, which is over 60% of the region, by March 2021.

“Ultrafast Full Fibre broadband is the next generation of the internet in the UK, offering broadband speeds of up to 1Gbps. For homes and businesses, this means a more consistent and reliable service, enabling faster download and upload speeds.”

She continued: “As more people continue to work, socialise and learn from home, we can see that demand for reliable and fast broadband is quickly growing and this is likely to continue. I’m proud that as a result of the teams’ hard work over 50% of Northern Ireland can now access ultrafast Full Fibre broadband on our network – it’s a momentous occasion and we’ve ambitious build plans in place to help to continue to meet this demand and will reach over 60% of NI by March 2021.

“Our investment in the Full Fibre network is about setting Northern Ireland up for success today and in the future. It will be transformational, providing a service that will connect businesses and families in the region and it will be an important platform for economic growth.

“As digitsation picks up pace, we’re committed to helping drive Northern Ireland’s digital future and economic growth by building a strong and resilient network that will meet the needs of everyone now and in the future.”

Openreach’s team of 750 engineers have now built ultrafast Full Fibre broadband to 420,000 homes and businesses located in NI. Building to over 3,500 premises every week, this means that every hour another 22 homes or businesses in the region can now access ultrafast Full Fibre broadband.

To see if you can upgrade to ultrafast Full Fibre broadband, check your postcode on openreach.co.uk/ni.