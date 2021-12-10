‘People really want to experiment’ - Bushmills master blender Alex Thomas

To celebrate Bushmills’ brand-new bottle design for its hero single malt range, we spoke to the iconic distillery’s new master blender about everything Irish whiskey.

Having only been appointed to the role in November, Antrim native Alex Thomas is embracing the challenge with open arms. With a special responsibility for the selection and management of the casks for Bushmills’ famous single malt range, keeping a finger on the pulse of Irish whiskey is a given for someone who has achieved this prestigious title.

It’s a market that is ever changing, and selecting a bottle of Irish whiskey is an entirely different experience now compared to even 10 or 15 years ago. While newcomers to the market seem to be popping up on a regular basis, labels with a longstanding heritage are finding exciting ways to push the envelope.

None are as longstanding as Bushmills, the world’s oldest licensed whiskey distillery. Pioneers of single malt Irish whiskey, the people behind this iconic label are always looking for ways to create something unique for their customers.

Just in time for Christmas, Bushmills has rolled out a new bottle and pack for its range of 10, 16, and 21-year-old single malt whiskey. While it marks a departure from the iconic heritage bottle, the new design takes inspiration from the Giant’s Causeway and bears discrete embossing along the side that pays homage to the distillery’s foundation in the 17th Century.

The quality of the liquid inside the bottle is the same as ever. Every cask is filled under the same conditions, and nothing is ever bottled until master blender Alex Thomas has deemed it perfect.

Whatever else Bushmills have in store over the coming years, rest assured that master blender Alex Thomas will be at the heart of it. Having been a part of the Bushmills team for more than 17 years, Alex is responsible for building on the legacy of generations of whiskey makers that have come before her.

Selecting and managing the casks for Bushmills’ famous single malts, this role offers the chance for her to add to the legacy of a distillery just 15 minutes away from her native Ballymoney. It’s understandable that this was always a dream of hers, and she is taking on this new challenge at a particularly exciting time.

“That’s one of the most wonderful things about the master blender role. The market has really grown so people really want to experiment and try new things.

“Being a master blender is what I love to do and it’s where my passion is. Single malts are so capable of different flavour profiles, different ageing, that now people are seeing that and the market has really grown.

“They’re excited about what we’ve been excited about for years,” Alex said.

As the market continues to grow, perceptions of Irish whiskey is likely to change. While the heritage and history is there for all to see, she said people are beginning to appreciate it on a new level.

“We’ve caught up with the single malts I think, people are really starting to appreciate them.

“I do believe that the understanding of single malt and the high-end quality that we produce at Bushmills is really appreciated quite widely,” she said.

When asked about what signs there are that the market is growing, Alex said it can be seen in the number of new distilleries that are appearing.

“Obviously Bushmills has been there a long time and has won many awards for their single malt, but the fact that there is an ability for other distilleries to get into the marketplace to grow the brand of the Irish category,” she said.

“The whiskey starts to tell you a story”

Just as there is art to the science of creating whiskey, there is an art to being able to pick apart the flavours and characteristics. The advice Alex has for anyone looking to be able to appreciate every aspect of the drink is to truly savour the experience.

“Sit down, take the first sip and enjoy the experience, each sip that comes after the whiskey starts to tell you a story and it opens up all those flavour profiles.

“There is a story in that bottle from all those years it spent in a cask and basically listen to it in the taste and flavour profile,” she said.

The new bottle and pack design for Bushmills was not a decision taken lightly, as it is a move away from the iconic look that has been such a recognisable part of the brand for so long. Balancing that legacy with a need to keep up with an ever-changing market, Alex said the whiskey industry is a blessed with a strong sense of collaboration.

“A wonderful thing to say about the industry is that they are a family, so we have to take care of everybody that’s involved. From the bottling team who have to work with us on the lines to the marketing team, we all get together to have conversations to see what’s the best for everybody.

“We looked back at all the different bottles we have here on site, from the early days of the 1800s and before, and looked at how the bottle has changed and transformed over the years.

“And again, we want to capture the history and the heritage. This bottle is dedicated to all the people that came before and designs that they had.

“We have married all the designs together to create something unique that really showcases the sophistication of our single malt whiskies,” she said.

