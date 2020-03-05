Play your part in building a safer community

Do you want to play a part in building a safer community by supporting and challenging people in custody to change?

Do you enjoy being part of a team that can make a real difference? Do you want to be part of a Competent, Confident and Compassionate organisation? Then why not join the Northern Ireland Prison Service.

We are looking for individuals who are motivated, courageous, respectful, resilient and compassionate; people who want to work as part of a professional team in a dynamic environment.

Picture: Michael Cooper

What roles are currently available?

The Northern Ireland Prison Service is currently recruiting for full-time PRISONER CUSTODY OFFICERS (PCO) (DRIVER / ESCORT POSITIONS) AND NIGHT CUSTODY OFFICERS (NCO).

Where will the roles be based?

For PCO roles, you will be based at Maghaberry Prison and occasionally Magilligan Prison.

For NCO roles, you will be based at Maghaberry Prison, Magilligan Prison and Hydebank Wood College and Female Prison.

What will my responsibilities be?

For PCO’s, you will ensure the secure escort and supervision of prisoners when in transit between establishments and court venues as well as ensuring the secure supervision of prisoners while on court premises. For NCO’s, you will be accountable for the security and safe custody of all prisoners during night duty periods.

A full and detailed job description can be found at www.nicsrecruitment.gov.uk – you can also find out more on twitter @NIPrisons.

What salaries are offered for these roles?

PCO’s: £20,880 - £22,050 per annum

NCO’s: £22,968 to £24,256 per annum

These positions also attract a supplementary risk allowance which is currently £3,357 per annum and a boot allowance of £92.80 per annum

Will there be training provided?

All candidates successful will be required to complete initial training at the Prison Service College at Hydebank Wood and undertake any other training as required to perform the duties of the post they have been assigned to.

Further information can be found at www.nicsrecruitment.gov.uk

What qualifications do I need to apply for the role?

Details on providing relevant or equivalent qualifications can be found at www.nicsrecruitment.gov.uk

When is the closing date for applications?

Completed application forms must be returned no later than 12:00 noon (UK time) on Friday 20th March 2020.

For more information and to apply, click on the following link: www.nicsrecruitment.gov.uk

Challenging and supporting people in our care to change