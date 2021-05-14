Portugal: 4 amazing places to visit on your next holiday

Portugal truly has it all, stunning beaches, dramatic scenery, thriving cities, quaint small towns, great weather, interesting history and, of course, friendly locals. It’s no wonder that visitors return year after year to this diverse country.

But, you might be wondering, what area should you visit for your hotly anticipated holiday? Well, we’ve decided to make things a little easier for you. We’ve selected just some of the top places you should see on your next trip to Portugal.

Happy planning!

The Algarve

Stretching across the southernmost tip of mainland Portugal, the Algarve is famous for its year round superb climate and fantastic beaches. There are about 100 attractive sandy beaches on the Algarve’s Atlantic coastline, with rust-hued cliffs and rock formations forming an impressive backdrop. We suggest staying in Albufeira or Praia da Rocha, two lovely seaside towns on your Algarve getaway.

Silves, the former capital of the Algarve is a well-preserved historic town worth visiting, as it was the most important city in the south of Portugal during Moorish times. Discover the impressive Roman bridge and walk through the historic centre to see the Town Hall Square, the massive defensive walls and the Gothic Cathedral.

One of the best excursions in the Algarve to see is the ‘End of the World’ or Cape St. Vincent, the most south-westerly point of Europe’s mainland.

Lisbon

The 'City of the Seven Hills', Lisbon has a unique look and personality, making it one of Europe's most attractive capitals. The iconic Baixa and Alfama Districts make up the majority of the city centre.

The Baixa district was built after the Lisbon earthquake of 1755. It is one of the first examples of earthquake-resistant construction and today is home to elegant architecture. The Alfama district is the oldest and colourful quarter of Lisbon, where you can get a taste of authentic Portuguese culture as it is full of incredible restaurants and cafes.

One of the best UNESCO sights to see in Portugal is the Jeronimos Monastery designed by Portuguese architect Diogo de Boitaca. Belem Tower is the city's most photographed landmark, which along with the marvellous ‘Monument to the Discoveries’ should top your list of must-see historical sights in Lisbon.If you’re looking to try Pastel de Nata, Portugal’s most famous sweet treats, we recommend Pastéis de Belém as they have followed the original recipe from the Jeronimos Monastery since 1837.

Estoril

Roughly 30km outside Lisbon you will find the town of Estoril, renowned for its stunning beaches and also known as the Portuguese Riviera. With its proximity to Lisbon and other towns like the historic fishing port of Cascais, Estoril is a great holiday destination that has all of the charms of Portugal with a slower pace of life.

If you’re staying in Estoril, it is also worth taking a day trip to see Sintra National Palace, a beautiful 16th century palace that is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Porto

Portugal’s second largest city is filled with undiscovered beauty, culinary delights and world famous wines. Located on the Douro River in Northern Portugal, Porto is also one of Europe’s oldest cities, and was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1996.

A city break to Porto is perfect for those looking for a quick and cultural Portuguese escape or if you have more time, you can take an easy going Douro River Cruise from Porto.

