Púca Festival 2022: A full breakdown of events taking place this Halloween

There is only one place on earth where you can fully explore the true origins of Halloween, and thankfully for the people of Northern Ireland that shouldn’t require too long of a trip. Long before kids were knocking on neighbours’ doors hoping for copious amounts of sweets, the ancient pagan festival of Samhain marked the end of summer.

Even over 2,000 years ago, it was seen as a time where the line between the world of the living and the world of the dead was at its thinnest. A set of unique evil spirits were said to awaken during this mysterious time of year, and people would place hollowed-out turnips with faces carved into them (a precursor to our use of pumpkins) outside their homes to help ward them off.

Archaeological Evidence and legend suggests Tlachtga (Hill of Ward) in Athboy, County Meath is where it all began, with a period of feasting and merriment to mark the occasion. While this combination of darkness and light might seem somewhat jarring on the surface, it’s a formula that works out to form a perfect storm of fun and excitement to make sure there’s something on offer for everyone.

Incorporating this spirit (pun intended), Púca Festival is set to bring an action-packed schedule of events across the towns of Trim and Athboy, in County Meath from 28 – 31 October.

Expect an eclectic mixture of events ranging from music and comedy to fire shows and fire shows over the course of the long weekend. At its heart though, this is a festival that celebrates Ireland’s heritage as the birthplace of Halloween.

Friday

An award-winning solo artist whose unique singing style has earned her supporters all over the world, Imelda May is one of the household names kicking off the festival. On top of that, comedy legend Neil Delamere will keep the laughs coming ahead of an eerie weekend of ghost stories and haunting tales.

If those dark tales are exactly what you are looking for, the Haunted Trim Walking Tours and Púca Treasure Hunts should be right up your street! One of the best aspects of this festival is it offering the chance to learn the ancient myths and legends that surround Halloween, and they become so much more believable when you walk in the footsteps of those who forged them.

Lisa Hannigan & Cathy Davey are playing a special concert in Trim, and the Jack O’Lantern’s Food & Craft Market will set up its stalls for the weekend. Seeing the Sorcas na Samhna - Celtic Circus in Athboy is something you’re never going to forget, and the opening procession, known as the Arrival of the Spirits, is also not to be missed.

Saturday

Live music is in high supply on day two, with acts like Seo Linn, The High Kings and The Academic all set to perform on this second day of the festival. Synonymous with festivals of all shapes and sizes over the past number of years, Jerry Fish will also be bringing his Electric Sideshow “Cabaret” to what is no doubt going to be a packed Trim Castle Hotel.

If you’re looking for something a little bit different to the norm, you’ll be able to choose from unique events like Candlelit Tales Storytelling in Trim or a Pyro Collective Fire Show. Boat Tours on the River Boyne and a Game of Banshee Bingo are also on the cards, as are foraging tours on ancient Tlachtga (Hill of Ward) and a comedy gig from the one and only David O’Doherty.

Sunday

A special live recording of Blindboy’s podcast is set to take place in Trim Castle Hotel, with comedian Jason Byrne on stage just down the road as well. If you’re more in the mood for music, acclaimed solo artist Gavin James is playing the Big Top Púca Stage and none other than Sharon Shannon will be on the Boann Stage for one night only.

The only thing you can really expect with Púca is the unexpected, and Sunday’s schedule is packed with a fantastic mixture of events. The Déise Medieval Traditional Living Village is a marvellous window into what life was like in times gone by, and Candlelit Tales Storytelling helps bring the myths and legends of Samhain in a magical and immersive way.

Strictly for the grown-ups, a spectacular performance of Samhain Circus in Athboy will bring a night of jaw-dropping entertainment inspired by burlesque, cabaret, fire shows and high wire acts. Away with the Faeries Games is another unique addition to the festival, with hourly games that invite people to take on special roles as part of a bit of fun that will test their wit and observation skills.

Monday

It’s only right to close out the long weekend with a bang, and live gigs in Trim from the likes of HamsandwicH, King Kong Company and Dec Pierce’s Block Rockin Beats is the way to go. If you’re looking for something classic, sensational tribute band ABBAesque are on in St James’ Hall in Athboy, and Irish duo Kíla are bringing their unique globally-inspired and Irish-infused sound to the closing ceremony.

One of the most popular comedians in Ireland at the moment, Joanne McNally is set to play the Knightsbrook Hotel on Halloween night. As if you didn’t have enough options to choose from, many of the events and games from the previous days that you might have missed will also be back in action.

The festival will end where Halloween itself began; atop ancient Tlachtga (Hill of Ward) in Athboy with a ceremonial lighting of the fire. Celebrating that history, as well as the weekend of fun and excitement that has just come to a close, a mixture of performances and displays will make it a Halloween night to remember.

