Recently graduated? Kickstart your career with the free virtual business skills training programme

It’s been a tough 18 months for young people across Ireland. New graduates entering the world of work face a more challenging and uncertain environment than they could ever have imagined at the beginning of their school and college days. Young people are among the most negatively impacted by Covid-19, particularly in their ability to find employment.

The Coca-Cola HBC #YouthEmpowered programme is a great opportunity for recent graduates and those looking for their first jobs to learn practical life and business skills, receive mentorship and gain helpful insights from entrepreneurs and business leaders.

Designed by students, for students, the 2021 #YouthEmpowered programme will offer support and help young people stand out in a competitive job market. The online content, training modules and mentorship is free and available for all.

Finding that ‘secret ingredient’ and unlocking soft skills

Speaking about the programme, Miles Karemacher, Coca-Cola HBC Ireland and Northern Ireland General Manager said: “The programme is designed for young people to help them gain the critical life and business skills they need to transition into a world of work, and how to discover their own ’secret ingredient’. It aims to improve employment prospects through access to employability skills?, training, online content and mentoring support.”

In partnership with UCD and CEMs as part of the 2021 #YouthEmpowered programme, Coca-Cola HBC conducted research to understand how the company could make a real difference for young people on this journey, listening to their preference for education and training, but also uncovering a demand from leading employers for ‘soft skills’ in new and future talent.

About the research Miles said: “The research confirmed, and it was quite clear to us as well, that employers are really looking for soft skills and having those soft skills is a key selling point for potential talent. And if you put this in the context of the recent uncertainty and volatility in the external environment, that ability to be able to communicate, to adapt, and to influence becomes absolutely critical. These skills aren’t necessarily learned in formal education and that’s why we see the programme being helpful to unlock some of those skills helping young people how to communicate, network and negotiate and bring that into the professional environment.”

As well as these key soft skills, attendees will also learn the basics of project management, financial literacy and time management.

Special webinars, ongoing support and skills days

Now in its fifth year, the Coca-Cola HBC #YouthEmpowered programme has provided free advice and training to more than 3,500 young people across Ireland and Northern Ireland since its launch.

The 2021 programme will feature a special webinar series, hosted by renowned industry specialists and some of the country’s largest employers.

Leading industry experts who took part in the first webinar earlier this Summer included 2021 EY Entrepreneur of the Year finalist, Aimee Connolly, former Irish Navy Captain and motivational speaker Marie Gleeson, and Belfast-born tech entrepreneur and author Kyle Gawley.

The second webinar series of three is set to take place on 24 August with Coca-Cola HBC’s senior management team sharing insights about their own careers. Expect to hear about the unique value young people bring to business, as well as the importance of diversity of background, thought, creativity and critical experiences. The webinar will show that there isn’t just one way to build a career.

Attendees can also look forward to a third webinar in September where leading employers from across Ireland and Northern Ireland share an insight into how candidates can stand out from the crowd. There will also be ongoing support via Coca-Cola HBC’s #YouthEmowered e-learning modules, newsletters with job opportunities and the sharing of guidance and career stories.

To sign up for the next webinar, Advice from the Top presented by Coca-Cola HBC, click here.

Find your passion and be ready to learn

Asked about his number one piece for graduates starting out their careers, Miles said: “Find your passion, because that will build curiosity and help you to learn faster. Ultimately the world is changing at unprecedented rates and it’s changing so fast that the ability to learn, but also unlearn and relearn and constantly go through that process is what will ultimately make people successful in their careers.

If you work in an industry or business that you’re passionate about, that will help you learn at a much faster rate. I personally go through that process of learning, unlearning and relearning on a regular basis.”

Miles also emphasised the importance of being open to feedback: “How someone understands themselves and identifies with their own development opportunities and is open about them is really important

Being open and curious about feedback is crucial. We’re going to help people to understand how to learn and act on feedback, because that will help them grow.”

In September and October Coca-Cola HBC will partner with a range of colleges through ‘real-world’ projects, job shadowing opportunities and mentoring, culminating in a skills day for graduates at the Coca-Cola HBC offices.

Furthermore, in partnership with YouthAction NI, a #YouthEmpowered Hub has been developed. This is a youth friendly, digital resource, designed and developed by young people and youth workers from YouthAction Northern Ireland, supported by Coca-Cola HBC.

With over 1,200 unique users, the Hub has enabled youth workers to continue to support and inspire some of the most disadvantaged young people across Northern Ireland, in the most severe living conditions. The Hub provides interactive activities, live events, job clubs, top tips, and podcasts to build skills for learning, life and work. Uniquely, the employability activities are integrated with techniques and tips to build good mental health.

Students, graduates, and job seekers can register their attendance and book their one-to-one careers mentorship session at gradireland.com. For more information about the 2021 Coca-Cola HBC Youth Empowered webinar series, mentoring opportunities and online resources visit: ie.coca-colahellenic.com.