Rethink your career path with a masters in Software Development at Queen’s University

Transfer your skills to the world of technology and unveil a more promising future with the full or part-time MSc course.

One of the most exciting and evolutionary sectors in the industrial world, technology presents a wealth of employment opportunities with above average salaries and boundless developmental possibilities.

In Northern Ireland there are more than 1200 IT firms including over 100 global technology leaders with established business operations here.

From Silicon Valley success stories to rapidly growing born and bred in NI start-ups the IT cluster is an endlessly promising one and investment from international brands is growing.

Today Queen’s University is contributing to the talent pool that serves this booming sector by seeking applications for its Software Development MSc and providing a gateway to the fast-paced vibrant world of IT for those ready for a new career trajectory and a challenge.

Regardless of your educational background or the nature of your undergraduate degree, Queen’s Software Development MSc is specifically designed for you. It has been tailored with non-computing graduates in mind and marries your acquired skills with your innate technical, analytical and professional abilities that will lead you to a range of roles within the growing world of technology.

Queen’s alumna Louise May is one former student with no background in IT who successfully applied for the MSc in Software Development and is now forging a career in the industry working for international firm, PA Consulting.

“A career in the tech industry was not something I had considered previously. I did not feel I was the most ‘techie’ person. As my first degree was so specialised it did not allow any opportunity to easily change direction,” she said.

“I thought back to what I had been good at in school; it was STEM subjects, especially maths and physics, which made me think it was an area I should explore further. Discovering I could do a conversion course in one year and knowing it is an industry that is in huge demand really appealed.”

Within weeks of graduating, Louise was offered a job and today she works as a digital engineer at PA Consulting.

Queen’s University’s MSc in Software Development, which is run through the School of Electronics, Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, provides a solid understanding of software engineering principles. Graduates will learn how to analyse software problems, create and evaluate software designs and develop and appropriately test software solutions on this course.

You will also develop your critical analysis and evaluative skills enabling you to confidently and successfully approach the unique challenges in software engineering.

The course can be undertaken as a full or part time learning opportunity to accommodate your lifestyle needs.

On a full time basis the course will be completed in two years or three years when studied part-time.

Find out more and apply now at QUB