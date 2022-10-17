Road to net zero: How NI's businesses can make strides towards sustainability

When it comes to achieving net zero, the only effective strategy a business can take is to make sustainability a core part of their brand DNA.

In December of last year, the Department for the Economy published the Northern Ireland Energy Strategy. One key aspect of this is the Path to Net Zero Energy, making it something we are all going to become much more familiar with over the coming years.

Net zero is a target for Northern Ireland (and many other countries) to completely negate greenhouse gas emissions, with a target of 2050 for net zero carbon and affordable energy. Finding alternative solutions to greenhouse gases that are already being emitted is a separate discussion to have, but net zero presents a very achievable target for businesses to see real results in the near future.

For these results to be achieved, the onus is on Northern Ireland’s businesses to change the conversation about sustainability. While in years gone by much of it would have centred around making sacrifices, a more positive approach is to simply try to make greener choices.

For these results to be achieved, businesses need to partner with energy providers committed to providing cleaner, greener energy supply and solutions.

First steps on your energy efficiency journey

To improve the energy efficiency of your business, it’s important to gain a full understanding of your own energy output. Undertaking an energy audit is the first step on your energy journey and one of the most beneficial and insightful methods of kickstarting your sustainability efforts, letting you use tangible output data to help make a more informed decision.

Regardless of your business size, be it across several sites or focused on one location, the potential for savings can often become clear surprisingly quickly. Not only do these savings help reduce your company’s emissions and make it clear that you are striving towards net zero, but they can also have an impact on your bottom line by cutting down on energy costs.

It’s just as important to work alongside other sustainable businesses as it is to ensure your company is doing everything it can internally. Not only are the businesses you choose to work with a reflection of the principles your brand stands for, but it’s reasonable to assume this shared common ground is a good foundation upon which to build a fruitful partnership.

When weighing up potential new partner businesses, making the greener choice would be opting for a company already on board with Northern Ireland’s pathway to net zero. It’s not difficult to investigate this as most companies making sustainable choices are willing to celebrate that fact in company communications and on their website.

Simply by working with such businesses, your company is playing a vital role in furthering Northern Ireland’s climate ambitions and making progress towards net zero. It’s only an achievable target insofar as businesses of all sizes and across all trades are willing to participate, so this shared understanding of it being a determining factor for customers will help strengthen the argument of it being an essential step to take.

Energy solution partnerships

There is a need for radical change, as indicated by the 2022 IPCC Report that showed the planet is set to reach 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels within the next two decades. That change will need to happen quickly as well, and the only steps worth taking should come with real-world benefits that bring us closer to achieving net zero and help prevent an environmental disaster.

Green energy solutions and business success often go hand in hand, and SSE Airtricity is uniquely placed to show you how. SSE Airtricity can provide traceable renewable energy from their own assets, combined with the tools and technology to help your business succeed.

Green energy suppliers can provide comprehensive supports for businesses of all sizes, from Solar PV solutions and Electric Vehicle solutions to Demand Side Response to reduce energy demand on the national grid.

Businesses can be a part of building a cleaner, greener and more secure energy future.

